Get fit with PeakMart: Workout tips you never knew you needed

Are you heading out to do your first workout? Well, congrats, you’ve taken the first step in prioritising your health and wellness goals. However, whether you’re a newbie to fitness or a fitness enthusiast, we’ve curated a list of tips we think are worth adding to your workout or wellness routine. Before we delve any further, we’d like to remind you to always consult with your doctor or nutritionist before starting a new diet plan.

Quench your thirst When it comes to working out, staying hydrated is crucial. Whether you’re an avid gym user or looking for the occasional at-home workout, staying hydrated during your workouts is vital. Think about it. Your body already contains about 60% water, so it plays a pivotal role in your bodily functions. This means if you’re working out, you’re bound to sweat that out, and if you don’t top up that existing fluid, it could lead to dehydration. Using PeakMart’s dumbbell shaped water bottle, staying hydrated during your workout will be a breeze, keeping your muscles fueled and giving you the energy boost you need before and after your workout.

Cool as a cucumber Whilst staying hydrated is an essential factor when working out, keeping cool is just as important. If you’re planning on doing a workout outdoors, take note of the weather. Once you’ve established what the weather will be like, choose a comfortable and breathable outfit.

However, if you decide to exercise indoors, you can never go wrong with a wearable neck fan. Lightweight, portable and rechargeable, it can be used anywhere, anytime, making it ideal if you’re on the go. And, the cooler your body feels, the more motivated you’ll feel about working out in future. Keeping cool during workouts has never been easier and accessible! Muscle recovery

When it comes to working out, muscle recovery is just as important. Allowing your muscles to recover, especially after an intense workout, enables your body to get rid of any metabolic waste, restoring and allowing your muscles to adapt to your workout plan. Having rest days is essential to your recovery, but it also helps heal and prevent certain injuries. However, if you find yourself dealing with an injury, treating it and allowing it to heal is vital in your muscle recovery. This is where PeakMart’s calf support protector comes in handy. Designed for sports enthusiasts and created with a double weaving and high stretch, the striped calf support protector provides users with comfort and support during their muscle recovery. Using 90% polyester and 10% spandex, its material allows users sufficient compatibility and breathability.