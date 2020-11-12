Get incredible savings on Black Friday deals from Loot.co.za

Get incredible savings on 1000s of Black Friday deals from Loot.co.za. Shop online or on your mobile and save on everything from tech gadgets to health and beauty, books, toys, sports equipment, camping & outdoor and so much more. Roald Dahl 16 book collection - R659 One the country’s best loved children’s authors, Roald Dahl’s stories continue to delight, entertain and generation after generation of children. Roald Dahl 16 book collection The 16 Books in the collection are:: • Matilda

• Going Solo

• The Giraffe And The Pelly And Me

• George's Marvellous Medicine

• Fantastic Mr Fox

• The Magic Finger

• Esio Trot

• Boy: Tales Of Childhood

• Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator

• The BFG

• The Witches

• The Twits

• Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

• James And The Giant Peach

• Danny The Champion Of The World

• Billy And The Minpins.

Huami Amazfit GPS Sport Smartwatch - R2,099

With just one touch of a finger you can get detailed information about the time, heart rate, position, distance covered, as well as many other useful data. Receive notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails and other apps. In today's fast paced lifestyle this is a necessity for all professionals.

Google Smart TV Kit - Google Home Mini & Chromecast - R1,339

Make your TV and home a little smarter with the Google Home Mini and Chromecast.Together they help you control your entertainment, hands-free. Say it to play it.

Hidden In Plain Sight (Paperback) by Jeffrey Archer - R225

Hidden In Plain Sight is the second brilliant and captivating novel featuring William Warwick by master storyteller, Jeffrey Archer. Filled with Jeffrey Archer’s trademark twists and turns, Hidden In Plain Sight is the gripping next instalment in the life of William Warwick. It follows on from Nothing Ventured, but can be read as a standalone story.

Barska BE12592 Pro 200 Metal Detector - R1,599

The Barska Pro 200 Metal Detector is ideal for the avid treasure hunter. It offers a submersible search coil and adjustable sensitivity. It features a low battery indicator and volume control.

Dremel 4000 Series 175W Multi-tool & 25 Wood accessories - R1,499

The powerful and accurate Dremel 4000 Multi-Tool has a full circumference Soft Grip for greater maneuverability in any position. Tackle even the smallest and most detailed jobs in tricky and tight spots. The speed is fully variable and is controlled separately via the on / off switch, so you can always pick up where you left off. Sand, grind, or cut any material with the same ease.

National Geographic Refractor Telescope (70x900) - R1,899

The National Geographic 70x900 is an ideal scope for night-time astronomy and day-time high-powered terrestrial viewing. The kit comes with an all-metal mounting and fully geared manual slow-motion hand controls on each axis and a full-height field tripod.

Supplied with the National Geographic 70x900 are three excellent eyepieces - 4mm, 12mm and 20mm, allowing a useful range of magnifications from high to medium and lower power (wide-angle).

Paco Rabanne Invictus Intense Gift Set - R1,699

1x Paco Rabanne Invictus Intense Eau De Toilette (100ml) • 1x Paco Rabanne Invictus Intense Eau De Toilette (10ml)

Douglas Home Spa Beauty of Hawaii Bath Set - R249

Want to escape somewhere for a short while? Take a bath and discover a Hawaii-filled world with this The Beauty of Hawaii Bath Set. The nutty and fruity scents of macadamia oil and frangipani will delight your senses.

GAEMS G-190 Vanguard Black Edition: 19" Mobile Gaming Station - R5,499

The Vanguard takes gaming to a whole new level of convenience with a remote control and PGE Sling for easy carrying. Its rugged armored shell protects your console while in transit. The GAEMS Vanguard allows you to transform any space into your own Personal Gaming Environment. No matter where you are, all you have to do is pop it open, plug it in and play.

5 top tips preparing for Black Friday

1. Black Friday is known as the best shopping day of the year where customers can expect to find the best deals. In order to plan for Black Friday make sure you are prepared and don’t get left behind, losing out on the best deals.

2. Know what you want – make a list of all the items you want and set a budget – it’s easy to spend more than you anticipated as there will be so many good deals. Know your limits.

3. Be savvy – plan ahead and add the items you want to your cart. That way if they go on sale on Black Friday you just need to checkout.

4. Don’t leave your shopping to the very last minute, this year Loot is dropping fabulous deals every Friday leading up to actual Black Friday. If you see the item you have been coveting on a black Friday deal, buy it. If you wait too long, it may no longer be available on Black Friday.

5. Share the love, if you find a great deal and you know your bestie wants it too, let them know.