Get inspired! Work from home meets office

We’ve had to adjust a lot over the past 2 years and working remotely, even though a norm for some, was a major, yet welcomed change for others. Now as the world starts to open up, many businesses are taking the steps to re-introduce their staff to an office environment, but the big question is...What do you wear?? Many have resorted to the ‘mullet’ style of dressing since working from home: Business on top, party on the bottom. You throw on a button-up top, some light make-up and brush your hair while snuggling into your comfiest pants and slippers, ready for both client meetings and your afternoon nap! Does all of this have to change now? We’re not saying go to work in your pj’, but try to be a little creative. We’ve put together a few outfits to get you started.

Home away from home Giving you that home away from home feel, loungewear is IN! Pair flared lounge pants with a puff sleeve wrap blouse and you’ve got the cutest ensemble. You can also match a ruched lounge top with a high rise skinny jean and stiletto for a business-casual ‘fit for any office environment.

Look chic in the most comfortable way Comfort is key! There’s absolutely nothing worse than sitting in a hot stuffy room with itchy, tight, over complicated clothes on. All you want is to feel comfortable in whatever you’re wearing, regardless of whether you’re at home or in the office. The trick however, is to look good too. Nothing screams ‘comfortable chic’ like a peplum blouse. They are airy, relaxed and available in many different styles, so there’s no way you can go wrong with a peplum. Pair it with paperbag pants and you’ve got all the right mixtures of comfort and style.