Get into your spring gardening clean-up with Loot

Spring is on it’s way and we all want our gardens to look it’s best when the weather gets warm enough for outdoor entertaining. Loot stocks an extensive range of tools and equipment for all your outdoor jobs and spring gardening at competitive prices.

Don’t feel left out if your outdoor area is a patio or balcony, you can add colour and greenery with pot plants in a stylish planter. An essential item for keeping bugs and worms away from munching on fresh spring buds is the 7L Ryobi Pressure Sprayer. The adjustable nozzle and trigger enables you to reach all the hiding places of the nasties that destroy your plants.

Lift the weight The 8-function Worx Aerocart specializes in making all landscaping jobs easier. It holds up to 138kg in wheelbarrow mode, 90kg as a dolly, 36kg as a rock or plant mover, an extended dolly or cylinder holder, 18kg as a bag holder and can move trailers of up to 450kg.

Clean up your garden Save time and money this season - keep the edges of your grass tidy and cut back the bushes with the Casals Petrol Grass Trimmer. It comes fitted with a guide wheel for precise trimming around your lawn’s edges. The Ryobi 36v Li-ion Lawnmower is the perfect mower for both large and smaller lawns, with 6 positions and a curing range from 20mm to 65mm.

Spring season trims Whether you are chopping firewood for a cold winter night, or pruning trees, the Ryobi 18v Li-ion Cordless One Hand Chain Saw is a great tool for cutting branches. Another tool for fast and easy pruning is the Casals Petrol Chainsaw. After pruning, trimming and mowing cleaning up can be time consuming. The Ryobi Axial Flow Jetfan Blower saves you time as it blows leaves into one area where they can be collected. Clippings can then easily be placed in the Ryobi 2500w 40l Shredder, which shreds branches up to 45mm in no time, giving you more time to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour.