Get more bang for your buck this January

Return to work this 2023 and welcome the new year in the right way with StyleMode. Budgeting and trying to look good is a headache the doctor definitely did not prescribe - this January, remember that a little can go a long way and if you spend it right you can look like a thousand bucks.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I just threw this on” Looking profesh on a budget has always been challenging. StyleMode has curated a few of their most stylish dresses. This means that you have no choice but to pop out with ease. With this, you will feel like you can conquer the world without worrying about breaking your January budget.

In black or ecru, StyleMode's Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress is just what you need to start your week off right. Stylish and comfortable, this V-neck maxi dress with short sleeves gives your workwear the finishing touch of a fashionista. In case you aren’t in the mood for a plain Jane type of day, bring your A-GAME with a touch of pizazz and turn heads with StyleMode's green pleated dress. These items are not only affordable, but also locally sourced.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Brave Soul and Miss Mode brands are perfect for days when you don't feel like dressing up, but still need to allow some air onto your skin. The Lara Short Sleeve Smock Dress and Strappy Maxi Dress is precisely what you’re looking for, putting in minimal effort and giving summer fashion for just under R199! Complete any of the above fits with a gorgeous and comfortable Jada Platform Mule. Giving you just the perfect edge for the finishing touches of your OOTD.

Story continues below Advertisement

Suits on the cards? Fashion crits have recognised suits as one the best trends admired by women of inclusivity and this is definitely a must. This is a trend that could be predicted to be seen in both summer and winter, it is something that can be dressed up and down and can be worn anywhere you prefer. Being boxed by fashion ideas or having the fear of being overdressed is long over.