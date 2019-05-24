Sommelier Brian Mahanke at last year's event at Montecasino. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show returns to Joburg from 6 to 8 June for a dazzling "POURformance" at Gauteng’s premier entertainment destination – Montecasino.



South Africa’s biggest and boldest travelling wine show will be WINEding its way to seven cities around the country this year – and Jozi looks set to prove that "Life’s a Cabernet".





Book your tickets for the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Johannesburg here using "IOL" as the Promo code and get an exclusive 30% off general access tickets.





Renowned for giving wine-lovers the chance to sample their way through some of SA’s premium wine farms (this year showcasing over 80 brands), the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show also offers interactive presentations, the ever-exciting South African Wine Tasting Championships (the "Search for a Supertaster" in which anyone can contend), and the esteemed Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel – but that’s not all! There’s also the chance to win wine for a year, courtesy of Stellenbosch Vineyards.





Some of the highlights of the show include the #SAwineShowcase theatre experience, featuring entertaining and informative sessions by the one and only Jon Meinking. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about the value in old vines through the Old Vine Project , which will be offering

exclusive tastings of old vine wines by OVP Project Manager André Morgenthal.





Not to be missed is the SPAR Group’s showcase of its Private Label, Olive Brook, which has two new ranges, Everyday and Terroir Selection.





Industry players who participate in the show to deliver content and build awareness of their roles in the industry, include the Restaurant Association of SA, SA Sommelier Association, Platter’s Wine Guide, Aware.org (previously ARA), the VinPro Foundation, Proudly South African, Wines of SA, and the DTI which, as a catalyst for transformation and change and a promoter of cultural diversity in the wine industry, brings five new wine farms to the show in each city.





Organisers will round off the experience with a “Sip & Ship” service that allows visitors to immediately purchase wine they’ve tasted, at cellar door prices, with free and reliable delivery straight to your door.





Says Mike Page, Operations Director and General Manager of Montecasino: “The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show isn’t just a wine exhibition; it’s an experience that all lovers of fine wine will enjoy – from seasoned foodies who are looking for the perfect pair for their next dinner party, to newbies who have recently discovered the world of wine. It’s also an annual event that’s become synonymous with Montecasino and we’re delighted to be welcoming wine lovers from all over Gauteng to WINEderland in June.”





The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show’s #DrinkSmart programme promotes responsible alcohol consumption and safe driving practices at the event. A number of safe, convenient and affordable choices have been implemented by the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, allowing guests to “Drink wine but stay fine!”, including free GoodFellas rides.





JOHANNESBURG SHOW INFORMATION





Dates and times:

Thursday 6 June: 17:00-21:00

Friday 7 June: 17:00-21:00

Saturday 8 June: 15:00-21:00

Venue:

Outdoor Events Area, Montecasino

Ticket prices:

General access: R185 per person (includes a tasting glass, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings)

Couples combo: R385 per couple, valued at R570 (includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of Libbey wine glasses)

VIP Lounge: R495 per person, valued at R870 (includes a private seating area away from the crowds, a glass of premium MCC on arrival, four elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse, personalised sommeliers service to guide your wine experience, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a cheese board, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all General Admission ticket benefits)




