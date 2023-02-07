Get ready to love the night away with Pleasures by Loot

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and finding a gift for your partner that’ll make alone time even steamier and sexier than ever should be a priority.

There’s nothing wrong with showing your partner some love by getting them the usual chocolates, flowers and love notes but an adult toy that you can both enjoy either alone or together is another way to take this special day to the next level. Pleasures by Loot has an array of shapes, sizes and aesthetics to choose from, whether you’re looking for something that could bring you both to an orgasmic finish, one that elevates your sexy time with cool features or something that allows you to play around with new positions, there’s something exciting for any and every love match. Nipple teasers.

‘Are you smirking at me, Mr. Grey?’ We’ll honestly never get over Mr Grey and Ana’s passion in Fifty Shades of Grey and don’t really want to. As learnt in the thrilling erotica, foreplay is essential and these nipple teasers matched with vibrating kegel balls are a subtle start to an exciting night in. Vibrating kegel balls.

If you’re more adventurous and looking for a way to spice up a night out then the Fifty Shades Remote Control Clitoral Vibrator is perfect for you. It takes intimate pleasure to an entirely new level and is sure to make your partner weak at the knees. Fifty Shades Remote Control Clitoral Vibrator.

Gifts for him Valentine’s Day is all about showing our loved ones just how much we care and what better way than with a gift that keeps on giving.

If this is the first time you're trying an adult toy, then the Malesation Cock Ring Beginner set might be the way to go, but if you’re a more experienced lover and can handle the pressure then the Fleshlight or Vacuum Cup is the way to reach that climax. Pleasures also offers a Fleshlight Shower Mount Attachment for those of you who already have the full monty and are just looking for some accessories.

Gifts for her They say it takes a woman a little longer to climax but with these highly recommended toys by Pleasures, you’ll get there in no time and possibly multiple times with the right technique *wink wink*. The Happy Rabbit Realistic Rabbit Vibrator with two mighty motors in both the shaft and clitoral stimulator is sure to get you jumping with joy. If you’re looking for a less obtrusive stimulation that you can enjoy with a partner then the Doxy Body Wand Massager is right up your alley and if you fancy yourself a lady in the sheets then the elegant and intimate Rocks-Off Ellipse Metallic vibrator with ergonomic design and strong vibrations will bring you to a deeper and more fulfilling orgasm.