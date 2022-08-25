Get summer body ready with Loot’s sports specials

There may not be any time left for you to hit the gym and be ready for the next hot summer but that shouldn't stop you from getting yourself into shape. Loot offers you the best equipment for your next workout challenge as you fetch your summer body.

Fashionable Fitness You need the right clothes for your outdoor exercising or indoor workouts with your favourite online instructor. Shop the best brands from Loot as you get ready for the new season. Find the Nike Academy Track Pants for an intense workout to give you the best comfort for your skin. Tailor made with dri-fit technology, these pants have the ability to dry up sweat and sweep it away from your skin as quickly as you move. The lightweight Nike DriFit Long Sleeve Jersey is a great pair up for your jog or cardio movement exercises if you need your skin cool and dry. For a day at the pool, Loot has Nike Core Swim Shorts with an elastic waistband for a secure fit.

Powerful Protective Gear Whether your summer body workout challenge is martial art or a lengthy leg day, the Adidas Super Pro Shin Instep from Loot will give you the most comfortable protection for your soft tissues and bones. It helps decrease serious injuries by facilitating shock absorption at point of contact. Add the Reebok Combat Leather Training Gloves to your cart for those boxing class or self-defence classes while you get ready for the new season. The injection foam padding in these gloves helps soften blows from punches while making it easier to land a punch without hurting your hands and wrists.

Home Gym Convenience To reach your fitness goals with a level of convenience that is undeniable, Loot offers home gym-friendly equipment at affordable prices. There are more than 20 setup combinations available within the Reebok Deck. This platform is ideal for aerobics, toning and strength workouts and comes with free online exercises. From beginners to athletes, the Prime Performance Vertical Knee Raise is perfect for a full body conditioning workout that will challenge your muscle strength and overall fitness levels. The Adidas Sports Personal Gym and Training Rig is great equipment to checkout for your upper body exercises. The rig comes fitted with up to 17 positions and is made of durable steel.

Minimal Workout Gear For the minimalist fitness bunny, Loot has great deals on smaller equipment that still delivers greater impact. The Angry Fit Ab Exercise Wheel has the ability to both trim and tone waistlines which will get you ready for that snatched waist in time for summer. For a practical piece of fitness equipment ideal for toning muscles that features a high quality finish for a more comfortable workout, the Reebok Dumbbell is your most ideal option for your fitness shopping spree. To further tone and strengthen any muscle in your body in the most minimal way possible, shop the Adidas resistance tube from the Loot online store.