Get the 2020 Tie Dye look with Style Mode

Tie dye is one of the most ancient forms of decorating cloth—with roots in India, Japan, Indonesia, and West Africa. Tie-dye surged in popularity when the hippie movement adopted the colorful look in the 1960’s - making a countercultural statement during that era. The fabric has made a massive comeback during the pandemic — mirroring the trend's popularity during times of societal unrest. It was even included in Christian Dior’s spring 2020 collection leading the charge—“Quarantine Fashion”. The designers from StyleMode have created a locally manufactured collection featuring this iconic fabric. 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Tie Dye dress - R299

Throw over this ¾ sleeve locally dyed tunic dress made in soft rayon fabrics to give you the perfect beach look in soft pastels. A perfect dress to wear over swimwear.

Complete the look with flat strappy Sicily sandals in sky blue.

3/4 Sleeve Tunic Dress in hues of dark blue - R329

Deeper tones of blue can be worn for the office when paired with open toe, block heel Ferial sandals in black or you can dress it down with a pair of sandals.

Mens Printed T-shirt in grey Tie Dye - R129

Our men’s range are also dyed and manufactured locally in stretch fabric for comfort. The muted tones of grey make this coordinated set perfect for day or night wear. Also available in pink. Pair the look with chunky, leather-look lace up trainers in black.

Tie Dye T-Shirt in charcoal - R229

Stay relevant and trendy with our lounge sets that are made from soft stretch fabrics. They can be worn together or as separates. Complete the look with brown Cat Eye sunglasses with tinted lenses for R219.