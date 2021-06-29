Get the celeb winter look with StyleMode!

Winter is the cosiest season of the year. We all love lounging around in sweats and catching up on Netflix. We’re saying goodbye to the lazy-day attire and looking to a few celebrities as our winter style inspo. Here's how to get the look in your next outfit change with StyleMode.

All things fluffy As temperatures continue to drop, we’ve seen more fashion enthusiasts incorporate the teddy coat into their wardrobe. Once seen as a trend that would soon pass, it has turned into a winter staple for many. When it comes to these fluffy coats, you either love them, or you hate them. Celebs such as Kate Hudson and the Kardashians can be seen wearing this cosy look, and we’re obsessed!

Bring in the heat We may not be able to experience the lifestyle our stars have but we certainly can garner a few winter fashion inspo from Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Anniston, and Katie Holmes.

So now you’re probably wondering what do these celebs have in common? Well, the stars have been spotted by paparazzi, wearing our winter fave, the Parka Jacket. Designed to embrace shivering temperatures and stormy weather, the parka has been a winter fashion fave for years. Trumping in versatility, the jacket has been through so many guises. The woollen overcoat has been a definitive winter style classic that offers endless styling possibilities, from the OG hooded faux fur design to the more tailored ski wear look.

Designed to keep the rain out and all the heat in, we can see why celebs have been getting their hands on the military-inspired jacket. And with the rise of streetwear, baggy silhouettes and 90’s fashion, the parka’s style has grown into a fundamental winter staple. Welcome to trench town