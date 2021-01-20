Get the latest 2021 men's summer fashion trends from Style Mode

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We're coming to the end of summer 2021, so we've selected the biggest trends of summer 2020 - 2021 for you to buy online and get in some last-minute summer sizzlers. Keep it classic with a 100% cotton Polo T-Shirt. White with navy stripes on the cuff and collar. Mens polo shirt from Style Mode These turn up hem belted shorts will look great with a T-shirt this summer. Made from 100% cotton fabric, they come with the belt and feature 2 side pockets and 2 back pockets Turn up hem belted shorts from Style Mode Lace up sneakers with a leather-look upper, contrasting black heel panel at the back and rubber sole. White sneakers are a must have shoe for summer 20/21. Lace up sneakers with a leather-look upper from Style Mode Unisex Bondiblu silver rimmed Aviators will protect your eyes and keep you looking sexy this summer.

Unisex Aviator-style sunglasses from Bondiblu from Style Mode

This curved peak LA branded cap with logo on front will keep the summer glare out of your eyes.

Curved peak LA branded cap from Style Mode

Crew neck Brave Soul T-shirt with sage green and ecru stripes in 100% cotton - perfect for hot summer days and cool nights.

Crew neck Brave Soul T-shirt from Style Mode

Gucci Guilty Intense Eau De Toilette (90ml) is an intoxicating floral oriental fragrance containing pink pepper and lilac. It opens with notes of mandarin and pink pepper. Flowers of lilac, violet and heliotrope form the core of the compositions, laid at the base of patchouli and amber.

Gucci Guilty Intense Eau De Toilette from Style Mode

Grab this cotton blend white and grey colour block T-shirt from Style Mode. Pair with grey or white shorts for a cool summer look. Also available in pink.

Cotton blend white and grey colour block T-shirt from Style Mode

Kepp cool yet stylish with a utility look with a classic utility shirt by Brave Soul. This easy breathing shirt also comes in navy.

Linen blend short sleeve shirt from Style Mode

Cotton twill camo print cargo pants by Brave Soul with a comfy elasticated waist. Pair with a plain T-shirt to complete the look.