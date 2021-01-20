Get the latest 2021 men's summer fashion trends from Style Mode
We're coming to the end of summer 2021, so we've selected the biggest trends of summer 2020 - 2021 for you to buy online and get in some last-minute summer sizzlers.
Keep it classic with a 100% cotton Polo T-Shirt. White with navy stripes on the cuff and collar.
These turn up hem belted shorts will look great with a T-shirt this summer. Made from 100% cotton fabric, they come with the belt and feature 2 side pockets and 2 back pockets
Lace up sneakers with a leather-look upper, contrasting black heel panel at the back and rubber sole. White sneakers are a must have shoe for summer 20/21.
Unisex Bondiblu silver rimmed Aviators will protect your eyes and keep you looking sexy this summer.
This curved peak LA branded cap with logo on front will keep the summer glare out of your eyes.
Crew neck Brave Soul T-shirt with sage green and ecru stripes in 100% cotton - perfect for hot summer days and cool nights.
Gucci Guilty Intense Eau De Toilette (90ml) is an intoxicating floral oriental fragrance containing pink pepper and lilac. It opens with notes of mandarin and pink pepper. Flowers of lilac, violet and heliotrope form the core of the compositions, laid at the base of patchouli and amber.
Grab this cotton blend white and grey colour block T-shirt from Style Mode. Pair with grey or white shorts for a cool summer look. Also available in pink.
Kepp cool yet stylish with a utility look with a classic utility shirt by Brave Soul. This easy breathing shirt also comes in navy.
Cotton twill camo print cargo pants by Brave Soul with a comfy elasticated waist. Pair with a plain T-shirt to complete the look.