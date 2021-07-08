Get The Look! Celebrity Loungewear by Paris & Kim!

After 14 years and 20 seasons, we’ve seen the Kardashian-Jenner clan serve the drama and sex appeal. From daring red carpet looks to fire fits on Instagram, the Kardashians have been known for creating memorable outfits that leave people talking. One look we can’t seem to get enough of is the chic loungewear look. With the revival of Juicy Coutour, the fashion industry has seen the trend grow tremendously. From velour sets to the stylish ribbed co-ord set, the trend has emerged in various colourways and silhouettes, and we can’t get enough.

Credit: Instagram @KimKardashian/Sourcing Journal From Paris with love Once a signature look of Paris Hilton, the Y2K style has made its comeback, and we’re 100% obsessed. Following a Skims Velour range collaboration between long-term friends Paris and Kim Kardashian, reports have shown that the search for velour tracksuits has spiked up to 54% online.

Credit: Mark Vasquez/ Getty Images Ribbed Co-ords What was once only seen as a winter staple has quickly turned into a fashion statement. One set we’ve seen that many have grown to like is the ribbed co-ords.

With many people not having the time or the energy to find the perfect fit, co-ords make creating an outfit so much easier. Kim’s recently launched Skims is the perfect example of how something as simple as a matching top and bottoms can elevate your look, and your Instagram feed. Credit: Harpers Bazaar UK/Skims Sweatpants galore