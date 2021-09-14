Get the most out of your wardrobe with our fashion-forward Spring selections

The sun is shining, the days are getting longer and that means that a fashion overhaul is needed. Spring is the perfect time for gorgeous prints, beautiful dresses and a picnic-ready wardrobe. We’re getting ready to spend more time outdoors with friends and family, and you need the outfits to go along with it.

Here at StyleMode, we’ve put together a selection of gorgeous fashion and accessories that’ll make you feel ready for the warmer seasons. One of the trends making its way to our Instagram feeds and magazines is puffy sleeves. Whether you’ve been binge-watching Bridgerton or embracing that cottagecore trend, the puffy sleeve is one of the easiest ways to add that dramatic touch to your outfits. If you’re really into the floral Spring trend, the Ferial Puff Sleeve Mini Dress is the ideal outfit for a picnic day out, combining puffed sleeves and the ditzy print that gives off that Spring aesthetic. Photo via StyleMode

Pastels might be more your thing and millennial pink is going nowhere, so adding the Puffed Sleeved Top is a great addition to your rooftop drinks outfit. Easing into colour and don’t want to go too far with it? An all-in-one item with a simple, fun print is the best way to jazz up your look. The Ellis Short Sleeved Jumpsuit is a flawless pick for an outdoor wedding or baby shower. Throw on a pair of heels and add a cute bag, and you’re good to go! Photo via StyleMode Photo via StyleMode

Shirts are such a staple basic fashion item and can elevate any look to the next level. A simple way to feel cute and comfortable - add a shirt! The Everyday Wrap Over Blouse or Hi-Low Hem Shirt can be worn at work or over the weekend. Both items come in beautiful soft pastel colours that are perfect for the season ahead. Finally, if you just want to feel the breeze and not worry about the rest of your look, the Shirt Tier Dress is easy to wear and doesn’t require much thought if you’re pressed for time. Photo via StyleMode

Most importantly, it’s all about feeling good and casual while the temperatures rise. Over the pandemic, loungewear was a big hit and it’s still on trend. Add the Dwight Crop Top and Shorts Set or the Oversized Top & Ribbed Leggings Set to your cart so you can be comfy no matter the weather. Photo via StyleMode Alternatively, beat the heat with a fashion-forward crop top. Yes, crop tops are going nowhere. The minimalist Darsha New York Crop T-shirt is an easy way to dress down your jeans and tee outfit. But if you need any colour? Bag the Faith Tye Dye Crop T-shirt and add a little rainbow love to your closet.