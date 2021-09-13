Get your home and outdoor essentials from Loot’s Spring Sale

The new season has arrived and that means it’s time for the Loot Spring Sale. Spruce up your home and garden with a host of affordable deals that you can shop online. After spending a lot of time indoors, it’s the perfect time to rejuvenate certain parts of our home. 2021 is hurtling by and we want to start off a new season with a fresh perspective.

Pic from Pexels Whether you need a new outdoor furniture set or want to get your kitchen ready for the upcoming festive season, we rounded up a selection of products to check out on Loot.co.za. But don’t delay, the sale ends on 14 September! New seasons are the perfect time to check out what delicious local produce is on offer. It’s usually cheaper to buy what’s readily available and in season. South Africa is known globally for our biodiversity and we’re lucky to have access to a variety of quality produce.

But if you’re fresh out of ideas, award-winning author, blogger and food writer, Ilse van der Merwe (also known as @thefoodfox) has a jampacked recipe book called Simply Seasonal. The book covers over 80 flavourful recipes, using local produce and using what’s plentiful around us. Ilse van der Merwe’s recipe book - Simply Seasonal. If you’re an eager home garden enthusiast, it might be time to try and build your own veggie patch. There’s something about cooking with ingredients harvested from your own garden, that’s so satisfying. Don’t know where to start or can’t find solid local advice on starting your green thumb adventures? Jack Hadfield’s, The A-Z of Vegetable Gardening in South Africa is an essential handbook that offers invaluable advice on how to utilise your garden space properly and grow your own produce from scratch. While we’re thinking about spring, South African summers are simply the best for spending time outdoors with friends and family. Get your backyard in order and get the Relax Furniture Urban Patio Set (4 Piece), which is perfect for all the upcoming braais with your loved ones.

4 Piece Relax Furniture Urban Patio Set Tired of the upkeep that comes with a garden, then Van Dyck artificial grass is an ideal way to save water and have green grass all year round. Especially as South Africa has often dealt with serious water shortages, nationwide. In the midst of trying to make your garden look its best, weeds and unruly grass growth can be a significant problem. Whack them out of the way with the Worx Cordless GT3 Grass Trimmer, which easily converts into a trimmer, edger and mini-mower on hand. Photo by Evan Wise on Unsplash

When we’re spring cleaning, home is where we start decluttering and taking stock of what we need. After the year we’ve had, you might have decided that now is the time to get that Defy 8kg Autodry Vented Tumble Dryer or the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer that’s been on your wishlist for ages. Speaking of household chores, the Xiaomi Mi Mop Robot Vacuum will have your home looking spick and span throughout the day, whether you’re at home or not.

Xiaomi Mi Mop Robot Vacuum As we prepare to spend more time outdoors, keep all your prized possessions in this spacious easyhome Beach Bag that can be thrown in the laundry when it needs a quick clean. Lastly, don’t forget to bring along a breathable, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal mask that’ll keep you cool when the temperature rises.