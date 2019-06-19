Following a successful event in Durban, the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show now moves on to Cape Town, with three days of wine-centred activities taking place at GrandWest from July 11 to 13. Picture: Supplied

The most important dates on a Capetonian wine-lover’s calendar are mere weeks away, when the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show returns to GrandWest from July 11 to 13, delivering a three-day ensemble of wine-centred activities. Renowned for giving wine-lovers the chance to sample their way through some of SA’s premium wine farms (this year showcasing over 80 brands), the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show also offers interactive presentations on wine in all its glory, the ever-exciting South African Wine Tasting Championships (the ‘Search for a Supertaster’ in which anyone can contend), and the esteemed Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel – but that’s not all. There’s also the chance to win wine for a year, courtesy of Stellenbosch Vineyards.

Some of the highlights of the show include the #SAwineShowcase theatre experience, brought to you by IOL and the Cape Times, featuring entertaining and informative sessions by the one and only Jon Meinking. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about the value in old vines through the Old Vine Project, which will be offering exclusive tastings of old vine wines by OVP Project Manager André Morgenthal. Not to be missed is the SPAR Group’s showcase of its Private Label, Olive Brook, which has two new ranges, Everyday and Terroir Selection.

Organisers will round off the experience with a free “Sip & Ship” service that allows visitors to immediately purchase wine they’ve tasted, at cellar door prices, with free and reliable delivery straight to your door.

The ‘Winederland’ Tour is South Africa’s largest travelling wine show, and is proudly supported by TOPS at SPAR. After Cape Town, it winds its way to Port Elizabeth from July 25 to 27, Pretoria (which is making a welcome return to the tour schedule) from October 3 to 5, East London (the latest addition to the tour) from November 7 to 9 , and ending off in Nelspruit from November 28 to 30.

Book your tickets here using "IOL" as the Promo code and get an exclusive 30% off general admission tickets.

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show’s #DrinkSmart programme promotes responsible alcohol consumption and safe driving practices at the event. A number of safe, convenient and affordable choices have been implemented by the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, allowing guests to “Drink wine but stay fine, including various GoodFellas options”.

Be sure to block off the dates so you don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this unique ‘Winederland’ experience.

For more information and to book your stand visit www.wineshow.co.za.

CAPE TOWN SHOW INFORMATION

Dates & times:

Thursday July 11: 17:00-21:00

Friday July 12: 17:00-21:00

Saturday July 13: 15:00-21:00

Venue:

The Sun Exhibits GrandWest

Ticket prices:

General access: R185 per person (includes a tasting glass, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings)

Couples combo: R385 per couple, valued at R570 (includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of glasses)

VIP Lounge: R495 per person, valued at R870 (includes a private seating area away from the crowds, a glass of premium MCC on arrival, a five-course tasting menu designed and prepared by Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit from The Goose Roasters, with a personalised wine pairing experience compliments of the South African Sommeliers Association, limited bar, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all General Admission ticket benefits)

