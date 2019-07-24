Fashion from Tom Ford collection is modelled during Fashion Week in New York. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki.

Animal prints never really go out of fashion. They simply slither their way back onto the catwalk and into fashion stores. “From the Stone Age to the Digital Age”, the book declares, leopard has become “fashion’s most perennial print” - Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander

Leopard, snake and zebra prints are constantly being reinvented by designers, from bold statement pieces to accessories, from neutral and natural to colourful and textured.



Greece slip-on slider with link shaped front strap.

Remember- a little bit of leopard can go a long way. The simpler and more monochromatic the rest of your look, the more that touch of leopard will pop.

Kerry Clark, head of fashion for Loot.co.za says:

“What I love about the Animal Print trend, is it’s a great way to upbeat your day, It allows you to just accentuate that splendid personality you have, by just throwing on that fashion statement piece whether simple or bold. My personal favourite is an all-black outfit matched with an animal printed blazer, chic yet simple.”

Animal print has always been for the chic and self-confident woman. It oozes sex appeal and elegance.



Zebra print dress in stone and pale pink.

Even if some fashionistas are a little slower to adopt the trend, and don’t want to commit to the full outfit, they can bring out their wild side in accessories such as shoes, which could pair with neutral colours.



Pink snakeskin sandal from loot.co.za

This season the style ranges from all-natural shades to bright and colourful, with animal prints ranging from leopard spots to snakeskin.

12 cm Snakeskin rope platform wedge.

The trend spreads across the whole design field from footwear and clothing, including children’s fashion, to interior decor - that Nguni cowhide rug will never be out of fashion.

The Noo Wear Zebra outfit for kiddies will melt any parents heart.

Historically animal prints were seen as the preserve of the more mature woman, but this has changed, and now It’s now all about being bright and fun for the younger generation. A colourful flat animal print pump can be worn with skinny jeans and a plain T-shirt.

Combining animal print with a strong colour like red, makes it appear younger and fresher.