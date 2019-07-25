How to wear animal prints like Anna Wintour. Pic: Instagram

The legendary fashion editor of Harper's Bazaar and Vogue magazines, Diana Vreelland was famously quoted as saying "I’ve never met a leopard print I didn’t like." "Fake is fashion's best weapon - and leopard is its finest example." - Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander

Fashion icon and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, synonymous with classic chic style, has inspired some of today’s biggest trends and has helped propel animal print to new heights.

Animal prints are the sign of a true fashionista because they say that you’re a wild, sexy and sophisticated woman.

Fashion journalist Gerry Cupido shares with us her take on how to wear animal print:

"Don’t be afraid to take a walk on the wild side. For an edgier take on animal prints lookout for bolder colours instead of the usual neutral tones. Acid colours are all the rage right now.

"There’s nothing wrong with wearing the print from head to toe, but not everyone is brave enough to do so. If you’re more of a kitten than a lion, then wear one animal print item and keep the rest of your outfit a solid colour. Even if it’s just a pair of print heels of pumps. "Accessories make a great (and usually inexpensive) way to express the animal in you."

Remember, there isn’t only one way to wear animal prints. You can keep it subtle for day-to-day office wear, or be daring and wear animal prints head to toe to get everyone’s heads turning. Do what you’re comfortable with, but feel free to play around!

We’ve selected the best selection of animal print dresses that will make you feel comfortable, cool and fearless.

Scarf Print Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress

Scarf print long sleeve bodycon dress. Loot.co.za

The gold details makes for a more unique animal print, while the length of the dress and the long sleeve, front knot, bodycon style keep things elegant and appropriate for any occasion. Order now online at Loot.co.za

Satin Animal Print Shirt Dress

Satin animal print dress. Pic: Loot.co.za

Despite the short length, this dress isn’t too revealing, as the neckline is high and serious. You can accessorize this satin feel mixed print tie waist dress more casually with combat boots or a pair of black converse. Available online at Loot.co.za

Satin Leopard Print Dress

Satin leopard print dress. Pic: Loot.co.za

Show off your summer tan with this gorgeous wrap front with ruched tie details leopard print dress. Long sleeves tone down the sexiness of the plunging neckline and short length. Available in stone and black. Buy online from Loot.co.za

Accessorize these elegant outfits with a stylish handbag to match:

Tan studded double compartment crossbody. Pic: Loot.co.za

This gorgeous studded cross body bag will bring brighten your mood. With double compartments, it will hold all your essentials and keep them safe!

Black ring tote bag. Pic: Loot.co.za

This trendy black tote bag is suitable for work, church or any other occasion. Spacious enough to carry all your daily needs.