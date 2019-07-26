Top tips on how to wear animal prints from the experts.

Believe it or not, leopard is a neutral. In fact, it's three neutrals in one — black, beige and white - making it extremely versatile to wear. Wearing animal prints - from a dress to a pantsuit gives you an instant dose of high-end glamour.

We spoke to style icon, model and fashion editor Nontando Mposo for advice on how to wear this season's animal print look.

"Celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian have made wearing animal print from head-to-toe cool. Don’t hold back when it comes to this look, your outfit can include matching animal print shoes."





Kerry Clark, head of fashion for Loot.co.za says:

"If you like to walk on the wild side of fashion at times, I totally recommend getting yourself a hot item in Animal print. It can be a simple, scarf, bag, earrings or a pair of shoes if you are a little more conservative. If you want to be more bold go for full print like an amazing fitted blazer, high waisted pants, or a fabulous bodysuit".

Our top tips on how to wear animal prints:

* Ease into the trend by wearing a neutral shade animal print blouse with a plain skirt or trousers. If you’re feeling more confident, go bolder with an animal printed dress.

* Animal print now comes in colours yellow, red, silver and pink, mix and match your prints with solid colours for a more toned-down look.

* If you’re making a bold statement with your outfit, keep accessories simple and to a minimum.

* Not confident enough to wear animal print? Limit them to accessories such as sunglasses, scarf, handbag or belt.





Laptop bag with leopard print purse from Loot.co.za.

* Stick to one animal print at a time.

* For a bold look wear clashing animal prints.

* Animal print brings attention to the areas of the body where you are wearing it. If you are conscious of your bottom half, keep the print to the top half, and visa versa.

* Smaller prints look great on just about anyone, but larger prints are more difficult to pull off because there is more white space, giving the illusion of the area being larger.

Leopard print crop top in stone and black from Loot.co.za Soft faux snake leather boot.

This elegant natural coloured snake block heel boot with pointed toe is available now from Loot.co.za

Zebra print stiletto.

This classic sexy nude zebra print pointed stiletto is 11cm high- available from Loot.co.za