Online shopping for animal print dresses. Pic: Loot.co.za

Fashion and leopard-print have had a love affair for the ages. Powerful, seductive and rebellious, it’s had its time with every generation, breaking and making trends. If you haven’t got any leopard print in your wardrobe then it’s time to start thinking about adding some. It’s the print of the season and looks good with everything. Leopard print dresses and tops are big news right now for every occasion.

When most people think of a "leopard-print dress," they picture something skin-tight and revealing - but it doesn't have to be that way!

If a bodycon dress doesn’t appeal to you try something loose and flowy. Accessorize with a plain belt or black jacket to break up the busyness of the print and keep it grounded with simple flats.

Although sexy, animal print is also intrinsically feminine, but not in a soft way like floral - It's powerful, resilient and dynamic - the perfect dress for adding some womanly oomph to any occasion.

If you’re too busy to run around a shopping center looking for the best deal, we have found some of the trendiest leopard, zebra and snake print dresses for online shoppers.

Leopard cold shoulder frill dress in black and white

Live your wildest dreams in this off-the-shoulder asymmetric frill hem dress with back zip and adjustable straps.

Zebra print dress in stone and pale pink



Zebra print dress in stone and pale pink. Pic: Loot.co.za

This super soft Zebra print with flute sleeves and turtle neck with pale pink details is the epitome of sexiness and femininity.

Draped top and skirt dress



Draped Top and Skirt Dress. Pic: Loot.co.za

Add a touch of fierceness to your going out wardrobe with this 2-in-1 tiger print pencil dress. Round neckline and V neck back

Satin animal print shirt dress in brown and black



Satin Animal Print Shirt Dress in brown and black. Pic: Loot.co.za

Go wild for animal print with this satin feel mixed print tie-waist dress.

Scarf print long sleeve bodycon dress in gold



Scarf Print Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress in gold. Pic: Loot.co.za

Look gorgeous and glamorous in this scarf print, long sleeve, knot front Bodycon style dress.



