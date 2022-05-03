Great ideas on how to heat your patio this winter

With winter fast approaching the evenings are becoming chilly. That doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy spending time in your outdoor areas. Loot has several ideas for heating outdoor spaces with functional and decorative features that will keep your patio and gardens warm enough for entertaining throughout winter..

Story continues below Advertisment

Not only do these ideas provide warmth, but they'll also help create a focal point, and serve as a place around which to gather, entertain, relax, and enjoy your time outdoors. Patio and heaters Patio heaters are tall, so they don't take up much room, and on average, a single unit can heat up an area of around 8m, making them the ideal choice for a deck or patios where you'd like to be able to eat outdoors all season long. Choose your finish: brushed silver or stainless steel.

Story continues below Advertisment

Outdoor heaters Another great idea for heating outdoor spaces are portable heaters, which can come in many sizes and tasteful styles, creating a cosy campfire atmosphere on your balcony, terrace or living room.

Story continues below Advertisment

The other positive is that they're not super bulky, so they're easy to pack away during the summer months or when not in use. Fire up your table

Story continues below Advertisment

A gas fire table is a great way to keep warm as it resembles the size and look of a coffee table, with a lid for when it is not being used. Fire pits Gather friends and family around for a real bushveld fire in your own backyard this winter! Due to their portable nature, low cost, and ease of use, fire pits have become a popular option for outdoor heating. They can utilize either wood or gas and are traditionally designed to be situated low to the ground, making them an ideal feature to center seating around.

Outdoor cooking Cooking on a cast iron surface heated by fire is an ancient tradition, in a wide variety of cultures. The number of dishes that can be cooked or grilled on the hot plate is endless – your creativity knows no bounds. Choose an elevated version with tripod to make your next braai the highlight of the evening or the lower bowl version.