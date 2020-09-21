Great online deals from Loot.co.za for your pets

Let’s face it lockdown has been hard, but I’m sure many pet parents can attest that our furry friends and the ability to spend more time with them has brought come comfort and joy. Our love story started with dogs, our most ancient animal companions, somewhere between 13,000 and 30,000 years ago. With such a long history of dogs being man’s most faithful companion we all want to give them the best lives possible. This includes a comfortable, durable and washable bed where they can spend their time resting between walks, being served nutritious doggy meals and chewy peanut butter flavoured treats. Oh, and don’t forget the dry shampoo to keep their coats smelling fragrant and fresh between baths.

Dog's Life Premium Country Waterproof Bed

As dogs evolved to be the companions of hunters, cats became farmers' favourite pets. Evidence suggests that cats were first tamed by the Natu­fians, who lived in modern day Israel around 10,000 years ago. Cats were very useful for catching the rodents that inevitably inhabited grain storehouses. As the animals started to congregate around human settlements, they became more social, developing the communication skills needed to deal with other felines and, of course, humans.

It’s important to keep our feline friends happy, otherwise you’ll get dirty looks or worse, be ignored. Keeping them happy includes feeding them meaty chicken & duck flavoured cat food, nutritious healthy snacks, conditioning tablets to keep their fur shiny and healthy and fresh anti-bacterial fragrant cat litter crystals if they are indoor cats. A gravity feeder is a great way to ensure that they always have fresh biscuits in their bowl.

Gravity feeder for cats

If a furry child doesn't appeal to you, a fish tank can be an alternative. Not only is it relaxing but is a great feng shui remedy to counter negative energy. You can now buy an aquarium kit with LED lighting and full filtration unit for easy maintenance.

In conclusion, as soon as we became comfortable with having pets as part of our lives, we then started selectively breeding the cutest, cuddliest and most cooperative creatures until we got the pets we know today.

So, that's how we came to love animals.