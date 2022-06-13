Have Dad smelling and looking fresh this Father’s Day

As Father's Day approaches, we know many people are unsure of what to get Dad. Care packages with attractive wrapping, are easy and very effective - plus, they're super cute. This is a simple, and effective guide to how to gift your Dad this Father’s Day. Just pick up a cute box and consider the following items…

Story continues below Advertisement

StyleMode has everything you need at the most affordable pricing. Toss out the old and surprise him with that new new. Out with the old… To start, toss the old wallet he's been carrying around since the 2010 World Cup and replace it with a Bossi leather style wallet. With winter in full effect, instead of gifting him a plain old beanie, allow him to feel like the ‘cool dad’ with a sports peak cap from Soviet.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bossi leather style wallet and sports peak cap from Soviet. Brave the cold and keep the comfort We're in chilly weather, and who is your dad if he doesn't spend his days watching tv? With Brave Soul there is an entire range for everyone, especially dad! Ensuring comfort without looking like he threw it on without care.

Story continues below Advertisement

StyleMode's 3-pack short sleeve pack and 3-pack of t-shirts. Brave Soul combined with StyleMode's 3-pack short sleeve pack and 3-pack of t-shirts could take his wardrobe to the next step with maximum comfort at an affordable price. If that was not enough for comfort, allow dad to have options - alternate between a really cool lounge set for only R261, and if he prefers to switch it up, he has an option to change from shorts to really comfortable cargo pants when it gets too cold.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oh happy day What is a gift to dad without socks? But, make it funky. You have the decision between wanting vibes that are neutral with some Classic 4-pack Happy Socks or changing the narrative with some colour with the 4-pack Happy Socks which will cement the comfort level and make dad feel cool while being comfortable. Classic 4-pack Happy Socks.

Smells like money.. Finally, for some real taste, make this item the focal point of your gift, add some classic 30ml Burberry, or if you don't think he'll like that, get Burberry Brit Rhythm for some spice. In case these gift tips are not what you desired, StyleMode has a wide variety of alternative gift ideas to make your dad feel super special this Father’s Day. Classic 30ml Burberry and Burberry Brit Rhythm.