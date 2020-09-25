Hennessy X.O celebrates 150 years with one-of-a-kind event - and we're all invited

Emblematic French cognac Hennessy X.O is celebrating 150 years of unmatched sensory elegance this year. The blend – originally created by Maurice Hennessy and Emile Fillioux in 1870 as a special curation for their inner circle of friends and family, sets a standard for excellence that lives on to this day.

Thanks to a meticulous blending process, Hennessy X.O is a cognac of time-honoured consistency and is the jewel in the Hennessy crown, synonymous with elegance and quality thanks to a graceful yet complex blend of eaux-de vie. This alchemy gives the cognac its intense amber hue, a rich layering of flavours with extraordinary persistence on the palate.

The Master Blenders’ commitment to preserving quality has made this cognac an enduring symbol: its noble character stirs taste sensations while its powerful, carefully balanced structure makes every single drop an odyssey and guarantees an extremely long finish.

As we emerge from a time of global transformation and reach the end of the 2020 harvest, so begins a new cycle and the start of a new Odyssey. To mark the 150 year X.O milestone, Hennessy has commissioned a remarkable World Odyssey, collaborating with renowned fire alchemist, Cai Guo-Qiang, who shares the common vision of a hopeful future honouring and amplifying Hennessy Maison’s universal values of joy, optimism and resilience.

Cai Guo-Qiang

The ephemeral day-time firework live event by Guo-Qiang, known for his signature experimental outdoor performance art and installations, is the centerpiece of Hennessy X.O’s 150th anniversary World Odyssey program and will be shared with a global audience via livestream - a first for both Guo-Qiang and the Maison. Viewers can expect to see an unrepeatable performance conceived like a play in three acts, promising to unfold with drama, poetry, colour and emotion. The celebratory display will involve a series of multi-coloured fireworks launched from 150 oak barrels symbolising the 150-year history of Hennessy X.O.