Here’s the fact about what smoke is

That means liquid and/or solid particles suspended in gas. Clouds, deodorant spray—even steam from a kettle—they’re all aerosols. We all know it when we see or smell it. But how much do we know about it?

While all smoke is an aerosol, not all aerosols are smoke. Smoke is a specific type of aerosol which carries by-products of burning. These are a complex mixture of carbon-based solid particles, and liquid particles, including many harmful and potentially harmful chemicals. This is why smoking is so harmful.

The smoke from a burning cigarette contains over 6,000 different chemical compounds, over 100 of which are classified as causes or potential causes of smoking related diseases by public health authorities.

There’s no question: the best choice for people who smoke is to quit. But for adult smokers who don’t choose to quit using tobacco or nicotine altogether, they can still cut out the smoke by switching to scientifically substantiated smoke-free products such as-e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products or modern oral products.