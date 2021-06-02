How CBD can help stop stress in its tracks

Are you feeling stressed from having to juggle family, work, and finances in wake of the global pandemic, or struggling to switch off and sleep well? Whether you’re multi-tasking as best as you can or feeling lonely from not interacting socially as much as you used to, stress affects everyone differently. If not managed, stress can have a serious impact on your health including greater risk of illness and disease.

While stress in small doses is generally fine and even considered healthy for our minds and bodies, high levels of stress on the other hand can have serious health implications. When we get stressed, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol. It’s what helps us figure out whether to run away or stand our ground – our ‘fight-or-flight’ response.

The longer this cortisol release continues – whether it’s over a period of days, weeks or even years – the more the ability of our immune system to fight off infections and illnesses is compromised.

This is not great news for overall health and wellbeing, particularly in a global pandemic when we need to ensure our immune systems stays strong and healthy.

SOLAL® CBD for stress relief and improved immunity

While meditating and taking time out for self-care are good starting points to help manage stress, research shows that taking a CBD supplement also has positive effects when it comes to relieving everyday stress, stress from illness and maintaining the healthy functioning of the immune system, especially when inflammation is involved.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an extract of the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD does not have the same psychotropic effects of the active compound D9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), also from the same cannabis plant. So the good news is that when you take a CBD supplement you need not worry about getting a euphoric ‘high’.

In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CBD may be useful for the prevention and treatment of a variety of health issues.

SOLAL® CBD offers a wealth of benefits for mind and body, including anti-inflammatory properties and stress relief. And, when we are able to function in a healthy way, there is far less strain on our immune systems, allowing us to fight off viruses and infections more easily.

SOLAL® CBD drops is a concentrated formulation available over-the-counter.

Choosing a CBD product that works for you.

SOLAL® CBD Drops and SOLAL® CBD capsules are specially formulated to provide the beneficial properties of CBD extract, including mood and sleep support, anti-inflammatory properties, minor pain and stress relief, and to combat nausea. Importantly, both contain Medium Chain Trigylceride (MCT) oil and Vitamin E for enhanced absorption.

SOLAL® CBD drops is a concentrated formulation available over-the-counter. Adults 18 years and older can take 0,5 mL (20 mg - half a dropper) daily.

Similarly, each soft-gel SOLAL® CBD capsule supplies 20 mg of CBD – the maximum daily dose allowed without a prescription.

CBD is generally well-tolerated with no evidence of dependence, and is non-addictive.

SOLAL® CBD Drops (15 mL) and Capsules (30s) are available at Dis-Chem, Clicks and Independent pharmacies at a recommended retail price of R399.99.

To find out more about the multi-beneficial range6b,7b of CBD products from SOLAL®, South Africa’s trusted partner in health and wellness, visit www.solal.co.za.