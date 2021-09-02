How to accessorize like Rihanna with StyleMode

We all know the saying, ‘You can never own too many accessories’ and no truer words have been spoken. The key to a great outfit is accessories. Whether she’s layering necklaces, throwing on a scarf or adding a statement earring, Miss Fenty ALWAYS understands the assignment, with StyleMode’s range of handbags, earrings and scarves you can too. Wild Thoughts

Rihanna is known for her fashion sense; having landed on many best-dressed lists and this iconic look just oozes summer fashion! Simple but sexy, Rihanna makes a satin head scarf and hoop earrings look effortlessly chic. Get this Wild Thoughts look with StyleMode’s marble print satin headscarf and shell detailed textured hoop earrings. Photos by wheretoget via Pinterest and StyleMode Savage x Fenty

The Savage X Fenty CEO loves her outfit candy, knowing that more is more and less is a bore. She fills her hands with beautiful detailed rings and tops off her red carpet look with a crystal choker. Match these Four Pack Chain Detail Rings with a basic white co-ord and you’ll be red carpet ready too! If you’d like to add some colour to your fit; then this Patent Faux Leather Shoulder Bag is the perfect accessory. Photos by Zimbio and Sogoodhair via Pinterest Photo by StyleMode

A Handbag for every occasion RiRi never leaves the house without a bag and neither should you! Shopping, beaching, date night or partying, a handbag is essential. StyleMode has a fashionable option for every occasion. Going shopping? This Clueless Fashion victim Shopper Bag is the perfect statement tote. It’s spacious, stylish AND you’re saving the planet. What more could a girl ask for in a bag?

Trying Tinder for the 5th time this year and need a cute bag to take on dates? It's all in the details! StyleMode’s Padded Quilted Mini Cross Bag With Chain is a fabulous accessory for expensive lunch dates, whilst their Tonal Chain Cross Body Bag and Ruched Chain Grab Bag are great carry-ons for a dinner date. Style this with an open back satin cami and you’ll be giving Rihanna a run for her money! With Summer coming up, beach dates and festivals are a must! The Macrame Knot Tassel Bag with Wooden Handle is an elegant add-on to your beach attire. Wear it with a mesh overlay and you’ll be beach-bar-ready. The Multi Use Nylon Bag is a must-have for our party girls. This cute, convenient bag with multiple compartments will make festival season even better! It has more than enough space for all your lipgloss, masks and money. Photos by Purseblog, Daily Mail & InStyle via Pintrest