How to be a smart online shopper

Online shopping is undoubtedly one of the most useful things to come from the internet. It’s easy to see why it’s become so popular. However, online shopping is not all sunshine and roses, and can quickly become anyone’s biggest nightmare if it’s done carelessly.

If you’re new to the world of online purchases, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve put together a few tips to help you shop the smart way.

Make sure that the site is secure





The simplest way to know if a website is secure is to check for a tiny padlock in the top left-hand corner of your browser. Or, if you can look at the URL of the website, note that if it begins with “https” instead of “http” this means the site is protected using an SSL Certificate. SSL certificates are used to secure all your data as it is passed from your browser to the website's server. The “S” in “https” stands for secure.





Avoid reloading confirmation pages that fail to load





When reloading a confirmation page for a purchase, it is possible that a site will charge you each time you reload. The best way to be safe is to contact the retailer/supplier directly to ensure that your order went through, and if it didn’t, then you can reload the confirmation page again.





Make use of coupons





Coupons are awesome for one main reason – you get more for less! And who doesn’t want that? Online shopping is great for several reasons but we love that you not only get reduced prices, but you can apply coupon vouchers as well.





Keep track of your bank statements





This is so that you can keep track of how much you’re being charged for your purchases to ensure that you’re not being cheated. This way, you can contact the retailer or supplier if there was an error and they can correct it.





Check out customer reviews





Doing this gives you the opportunity to find out what other people think about the product. Maybe they encountered certain issues with it or perhaps the product is impressive and they’re satisfied with it. This will allow you to make an informed decision about whether to buy or not to buy.





