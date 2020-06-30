How to buy Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses online in South Africa

With the pandemic and government lockdown going on, is buying Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses in South Africa still possible?

Although stores have been closed, there are still a few things you can do to secure your pair of sunglasses and get it to your doorstep without going to physical stores:

* More time to save. It’s no secret that the lockdown has been beating down on our economy really hard. No one’s spending much, making it a perfect time to save as much as you can. If you’ve been stashing some money to save up for your dream Ray-Ban or Oakley sunglasses, now you have more time to hit your target savings.

* More time to research. Searching for the right pair of sunglasses is pretty much like an art form. It takes a lot of going back and forth, researching, and visualizing how a pair will look on you. Now that more people are staying at home, you have more free time to research the best pair and specific features for your needs. Research the best kind of lens, frame, colour, and shape for you. If you need a pair that you can flaunt on your way to work once the lockdown is over and the dust settles, what will best highlight your features and keep you comfortable? It’s also a great idea to compare Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses according to their materials, designs, and features.

* Be careful of pre-loved eyewear. With lost jobs and mouths to feed, people everywhere are in need of additional funds. You’re going to see a lot of folks selling their pre-owned Ray-Ban’s or Oakley’s at a discount, but there’s a downside to that. First, you can’t be sure of the authenticity of the items, and you won’t be able to return them in case you’re not happy with the item for any reason. There’s no customer service hotline to call if the temple suddenly breaks a day after purchasing it. It’s always safer to buy Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from authorised resellers.