How to create a cool, comfortable home this summer

Anyone else feeling a little melty? South African summers are hot, and, while we love the balmy, warm weather, we also like being able to come home to a cool sanctuary. Somewhere we can kick off our shoes and relax in a moderate climate. Because what we don’t want is for tempers to rise along with temperatures. These simple hacks should help in your quest to keep cool this summer, turning your home into a breezy breakaway.

Keep calm and de-clutter In cooler weather, it’s great to accent a room with cosy additions like cushions, throws, and carpets. But, when the summer heat rolls in, take the opportunity to de-clutter and clear out. Not only do extra accessories take up space in the room, but they’re also physically warm when you want to be cool and collected. Pack away winter blankets and clear those plush scatter cushions from the couch. You might have a simpler aesthetic, but you’ll be grateful for the calm atmosphere come mid-December.

Create an indoor plant jungle Did you know that some indoor plants have natural cooling qualities? When temperatures rise, they release excess water from their leaves to cool themselves and the air around them. Through transpiration, certain varieties will absorb warm air and release oxygen and moisture to create a cooler atmosphere – while adding to the lush and lovely look of your home. Include plants like aloe vera, bamboo palm, weeping fig, snake plant, and spider plant in your summer home sanctuary to improve indoor temperatures and flood your home with green goodness.

Treat yourself to cool tech When temperatures start creeping over the 30-degree mark, it’s time to bring out the big guns. While natural alternatives can work wonders, an innovative fast-cooling air conditioning system is tough to beat. This summer, invest in an LG DualCool airconditioner to experience delightfully cool air dispensed in a flash. The product features a Dual Inverter Compressor that offers up to 40% faster cooling and up to 70% energy saving for an efficient, electricity-friendly way to stay cool.

Invest in an LG DualCool airconditioner to experience delightfully cool air dispensed in a flash. With one of these in your living room, you’ll be making excuses to stay home all holiday. Embrace light and air

Most homes in South Africa are north facing to make the most of natural sunlight. But, on warm summer days, you’ll want to reduce heat without compromising on light. Consider putting up sheer shades or shutters or an awning that can be taken down when the weather cools. These options prevent the strong sun from streaming directly into a room while allowing you to throw open as many windows as possible. Open windows will draw air into the room. But, because warm air rises, high windows and vents should also be open to allow warm air to escape. To optimise cross-ventilation and create a cooling breeze, open windows on both sides of the house.