How to elevate your loungewear

As we continue to adapt to the new normal, staying indoors and social distancing has become a way of life. Over the past year, people have had to change the way they work, learn and socialise. While many have managed to stick to their routine of waking up, getting dressed and preparing for the day ahead, others have found it challenging to get back into “normal” routine and instead choose to stick to loungewear. Lounge Around Tie-dye prints gained popularity in the 1960s as a form of protest art and have officially become one of the biggest fashion trends of 2021. Thanks to the popular social media app Tik Tok, DIY tie-dye trends have since gone viral and become a fun and therapeutic way to unwind while being stuck indoors. The trend has seen users transforming their old garments into newly upcycled fashion statements, making it a great way to pass the time and still look cute. Man’s best friend It’s a bright and sunny Saturday morning, and you just finished binge-watching an entire season of The Office. Sitting with a half-drunk cup of peach and apricot tea, from the corner of your eye, you see your Golden Retriever Daisy gazing at you from her bed as she waits to have some of your attention.

You smile and decide it’s time to take her out for a quick stroll. Wearing a sporty long sleeve crop top and black joggers, you grab her leash and favourite chew toy, tie your hair in an Ariana Grande style ponytail and get ready to bond with your loyal companion.

Keep It Juicy

It’s 2021, and the Juicy Couture tracksuit is making a comeback. While the bright coloured, bedazzled velour tracksuit may not be for everyone, the trend has steadily made its way into 2021, giving us all the Y2K nostalgia we never knew we needed. Live out your Mean Girls fantasy just like Regina George except without the burn book and step out looking comfy yet luxurious. Pair it with your favourite baguette bag, sunnies sneakers, and you’ll look “so fetch.”

It’s Sweatpants Season

With autumn right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on winter’s unofficial symbol: Sweatpants. For those not in the loop, sweatpants are seasonal.

Made for cosying up in bed or on the couch and the occasional workout sweatpants and joggers have been a wardrobe staple during the colder seasons. Offering many style options such as baggy, slim-fitting and tapered, styling it the right way, will have you looking like a fashion icon.

Whether you’re in the mood for a sportier look or a more business feel, the versatility of sweatpants allows you to dress them up or down. For a more sporty and casual look, layer it with a basic t-shirt and sweatshirt, and if you are in the mood for a more business look, opt for a blazer or trench coat instead.

Summertime Sadness

It’s the last day of summer, the sun is scorching, and you and your significant other decide it’s time to get out of the house and go for a late afternoon swim. You grab your shorts, shades, and baseball cap and towel while they decide to slip on a light dress to avoid the unbearable heat and just in case she needs a spare outfit, she packs a jumpsuit as well.

SPF ready and face mask in hand, you decide to drive to St. James for a quick splash in the tidal pool and soak up the sun, enjoying every last minute of it.

Discover new staple pieces and lounge in style with StyleMode.