From dainty to bold the feminine print constantly evolves yet firmly remains on-trend. Florals are and will always be a part of a summer wardrobe - from dainty to bold the feminine print constantly evolves yet firmly remains on-trend. Even though we now see floral prints all year round, it’s still a print that whispers or shouts spring! Now that spring is officially here, it’s time pack that dull and dreary winter outfits far away. The sun is out and the flowers in bloom and it's time for your wardrobe to do so too.

Here are the hot floral trends to look out for this summer:





Get graphic:

Graphic, simplistic flower prints are great for the office. A monotone print has a more conservative look. Keep your look classic by wearing only one printed item as part of your outfit.





Make a statement:

A single red rose can be just as beautiful as a large bouquet. An item with flower print can make a bold statement. A basic black or white t-shirt with an embellished or embroidered blossom is a great way to add this trend to your summer wardrobe.





In full bloom:

For those who have a flair for the OTT, wearing florals from head to toe can take this blooming print to another level.

Whether it’s a floor-length flowing maxi dress or a structured jumpsuit you’re sure to make a memorable entrance.





All mixed up:

Can’t decide on a print? Mix them all together. Pair a large print top with a small print bottom or vice versa. Keep the tones similar or go for contrasting colours for maximum effect.





We have found some great online buys for you to enjoy.





Yellow Floral Box Blazer Jacket





This ladies vintage inspired relaxed fit jacket with a slightly oversized look, box silhouette, one button is perfect for cool summer evenings. Shop now for R580





Floral Detail Bandeau Dress





This gorgeous strapless style dress features floral print and a dip hem. Shop now and be the belle of the ball. R1,078





Asymmetrical Midi Dress in Pink and Red





This modern asymmetrical design floral print sleeveless design will catch everyone's eye. Shop now for R863





SoulCal Ruched Bikini Briefs





The SoulCal Ruched Bikini Briefs are the ultimate girly look for the beach thanks to its beautiful floral design. The stretch fabric offers comfort with a close to skin fit and flat lock seams. The ruched detail to the sides create a stylish finish. Shop now for only R200





Capture the season's warmer, sunnier, lighter, and brighter mood with floral fragrances this summer: