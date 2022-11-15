Hurry to buy the latest sandals, slides and slippers from UGG!

As the days are warming up, UGG South Africa is giving you various reasons this spring to find your perfect fit sandals, slides, and slippers - whether you are kicking it at home or heading outdoors! Whether you wear them with athleisure basics, cropped jeans and a T-Shirt, or a light spring dress, these stylish and versatile shoes can take you from the beach straight to the boardroom.

When it comes to slippers, these UGG Fluff slippers offer effortless style with exposed fluff and a laidback slip-on silhouette, it's made of their cozy UGGplush™ wool blend with a supremely soft sheepskin insole. For men; these easy flip flops mix leather and cork for a casual look that will carry you through from day to night. Airmesh lines the straps for breathability and cushioning, while a lightweight sole is crafted for all-day movement.

UGG Oh Fluffita natural and UGG Clem sandal Quartz Suede For women; the Fluff sliders have soft sheepskin wraps and a plush band, while a lightweight platform keeps it airy. Opt for a leather strap sandal that has an easy elastic gore, and an innovative Imprint by UGG™ footbed with three layers of cushioning - making the Emily square-toe slide a perfect fit for spring. Pair them with midi dresses or your favourite jeans.

These spring shoes can take you from the office to the beach whether you’re in jeans, a bikini or a linen pantsuit. It is time for you to update your wardrobe with breathable shoes that are easy to slip on and are enduringly stylish.

