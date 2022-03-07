Iced coffee… do you know where your Frappuccino comes from?

An iced coffee might be more in line with what you need, cooling you down while giving you a boost at the same time. Iced Coffee has grown in popularity over the past few years, especially among the younger generation, who may be looking for an introduction to coffee that is still within their comfort zone.

Story continues below Advertisment

Although this spike in popularity has only been a recent development, what many don’t realise is that this iced version of coffee has been enjoyed since the 17th century and could be found on the menus of many cafes. Many countries have tried to make this ‘new’ coffee experience their own by introducing unique variations. The introduction of iced coffee There are two different versions of how iced coffee came to be, however, the end result is still seeing this drink being ordered in cafés around the world.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to one version, due to a massive surplus of coffee beans left behind after the Turkish army left Vienna in the 17th century, citizens began experimenting with different ways to brew and enjoy their coffee. Following this experimentation, iced coffee was discovered. The second version is from Algeria, during the Battle of Mazagran between the French and the Arab and Berber forces. Due to the heat and the lack of milk, the French army added water to their coffee, and waited for it to cool before drinking. When the soldiers returned to Paris, they convinced the café owners to add this new drink to their menus and it was soon known as Café Mazagran. Since then, iced coffee has been enjoyed the world over. Different variations of iced coffee:

Story continues below Advertisment

Since the introduction of iced coffee, it has taken on various versions, with different countries around the world adding their own spin: The Catalonians and the Portuguese add a slice of lime to their iced coffee. In the Middle East a version similar to a Frappuccino, a sugary milkshake-esque option, is enjoyed.

Story continues below Advertisment

In Japan the coffee is brewed directly onto the ice, cooling it down instantly while still keeping the brew’s acidity and fruity, floral tastes. In Brazil iced coffee is made with lots of chocolate and cola, giving it double the caffeine. No matter how you enjoy your iced coffee there is something for everyone, and with loads of exciting variations, iced coffee will continue to grow in popularity..