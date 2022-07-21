IKEA’s research lab SPACE10 headlines Decorex Joburg’s Summit

After its successful debut in June at Decorex Cape Town 2022, the next gathering of minds is set to take place at Decorex Joburg on the 29th of July at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The speaker line-up is curated by Decorex Africa’s Bielle Bellingham, who is “motivated by the potency of art and design as catalysts for change… With a background in art history, publishing, interiors, and experience design, I use patterns to re-imagine the future,” she states. Bielle Bellingham Bellingham is a former editor of Elle Decoration SA, and currently a contributing design editor of House and Leisure magazine in addition to her role as creative director of Decorex Africa and 100% Design Africa.

The headline presentation is by Elsa Dagný Ásgeirsdóttir, the Lead Creative Producer at SPACE10, a research and design lab on a mission to create a better everyday life for people and the planet. The SPACE10 team researches and designs innovative solutions to some of the major societal changes expected to affect people and our planet in the years to come. At its core, the SPACE10 team prioritises a collaborative approach. “We strive to surround ourselves with people who are smarter than us. We work with an ever-growing network of forward-thinking specialists and creatives from around the world and share all our research and ideas publicly. Alongside that, we regularly host exhibitions, talks, dinners and screenings to engage with people, provoke imagination, diversify our perspective and advance our mission.” The MC for the Summit is Nandi Dlepu and other speakers include trend researcher Chris Reid, designer Matthew Edwards, and architect Juliet Kavishe, amongst others.

Nandi Dlepu Nandi Dlepu is the founder of Mamakashaka and the creative force behind the ground-breaking Feel Good Series and Pantone Sundays. Elsa Dagný Ásgeirsdóttir is the Lead Creative Producer at SPACE10. From the ever-evolving office space, to leading projects like Bee Home and the Residency Programme, her focus is always on creating a playful easy-to-understand solution to a complex problem. Most recently she has been responsible for the Playful Research programme at SPACE10.

Chris Reid is a Trend Researcher and Strategist based in Cape Town, South Africa. For over a decade he's presented trend insight to clients both locally and overseas, working both with agencies and as an independent consultant. Approaching the world of trends with equal parts curiosity, insight and scepticism, Chris is fascinated by the things that connect us to each other and our world, and what these connections mean for brands and individuals. Chris Reid Matthew Edwards is a multi-disciplinary experimental designer from Johannesburg and the founder of Matte. This is an experimental design studio founded on the principles of Make Do and RE-IY, which focuses on designing with materials and processes that are relevant to the Global South and its shared sustainable future. Matte is a space for conceptual products to come to life.

Matthew Edwards In 2020 he co-founded the not-for-profit Big Circle Studios which seeks to research and expand on Johannesburg’s progression towards a circular economy, interacting with grassroots waste systems; experimenting and redesigning processes; and creating products to replace our wasteful reliance on single-use plastic. Juliet Kavishe is a professional interior architect and design educator who has worked on high-end residential homes and commercial and corporate workspaces globally. She is an Executive Board Member and Editor-In-Chief of the Pan Afrikan Design Institute (PADI) Educational Journal Committee, which is striving to create a Design Journal with a focus on African design and African-focused design education. Juliet is also one of the Directors of the African Institute of the Interior Design Professions (IID), and lectures in Interior Design.

Juliet Kavishe Recognising the Summit’s mandate to stimulate creative exchange, the talks are proudly supported by leading global computer company ASUS. ASUS has consistently responded to the needs of A+ID professionals with its customer solutions, the most recent example of which is the release of its new motherboard that was built especially for creators. Architecture and Interior Design attendees will earn accredited CPD points. A ticket to the Summit opens up complimentary access to Decorex Joburg (28-31 July 2022), Africa’s leading architecture, interior design and decor event.

Registration for the Summit kicks off at 10h00 and the programme runs from 10h30 until 16h00. For more information about the speakers, schedule and ticketing, please visit www.decorex.co.za To secure one of the limited seats, it is essential to book tickets. For more information about Decorex:

Please visit decorex.co.za, contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email [email protected]

