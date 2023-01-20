Indulge in select craft small-batch beverages at the Ultimate Beverage Show

This two-day event showcases artisanal craft beverage producers and is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to find out more about new emerging makers, experience their crafting processes and stock up on beverages they love.

The Ultimate Beverage Show is home to select craft or small batch beverage makers at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Friday 27th to Saturday 28th January 2023.

The exhibitors are diverse and include offerings ranging from small-batch wine and spirits; craft beer and cider; infused and flavoured alcoholic, low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; organic, health and hot beverages; to home brewing equipment and accessories.

If you’re interested in small batch brewing, then step into the world of the craft beverage making, meet the makers and taste their offerings, attend workshops, and check out the latest brewing equipment. For visitors who enjoy non-alcohol offerings, there’s a large range of beverages, from coffee, fruit juice, infused and flavoured drinks to de-alcoholised wine.

Visit the Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC on Friday 27th January (15h00-21h00) and Saturday 28th January (12h00 – 21h00) and enjoy meeting local makers and tasting their wonderful offerings. Trade only on Friday 27th January from 12h00 – 15h00.