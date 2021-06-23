Injectables: A non-surgical solution

Injectables like HA Filler, dermal volumisers and Botulinum toxin have been effective non-invasive procedures in aesthetic skin treatment for years. With the research and development in anti-ageing innovation ever-growing, the diversity of injectables is expanding too. At Skin Renewal, we’ve long understood the skill and knowledge required to perform treatments like volumisers and Botulinum toxin (commercially known as Botox®), and our goal is always to give patients the utmost professional advice, care and expertise for impressive results. Surgery vs injectables

A traditional surgical face-lift procedure is performed through an incision in the hairline above the ear. By pulling on the skin around the incision, the skin and fatty tissue are lifted off the underlying muscle and connective tissue. The skin is then pulled backwards and upwards and the excess skin is cut away. A face-lift can give your face and neck a more youthful appearance. Face-lift results are not permanent. With age, the facial skin may begin to droop again. In general, a face-lift can be expected to last 10 years. Generally, you will have about 1 month’s downtime after a face-lift, with the full results visible after roughly 6 months. Injectables on the other hand, is completely non-surgical, with very little downtime, if any. The results are immediate, with full results after 2 – 4 weeks. Your injectable plan

With optimum skin treatment and non-invasive benefits, injectables offer solutions for collective anti-ageing concerns, as well as targeted therapies. Well known injectables like volumisers restore fullness (as well as line filling) and plumpness to areas of the face that require volume. The gold standard in wrinkle reduction is often considered to be Botulinum toxin, an injectable that works on line prevention and softening, and the newly launched Profhilo Bio-Remodelling. Profhilo is a new category into the injectable market, making the treatment the latest in skin rejuvenating innovation of its kind and Skin Renewal is the first to launch Profhilo in SA. Say hello to hyaluronic acid A substance that naturally occurs in the human body, Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is used in skincare for its powerful hydration payoff. Helping reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and speeding up wound healing, when injected into the skin, it works not only to hydrate but also form a “scaffold” for the surrounding tissues.

Tipped to revolutionise anti-ageing injectables in South Africa, Profhilo is unlike other injectables (volumisers and neurotoxins). It treats skin texture, specially formulated for those who lack volume and elasticity. It’s ideal for the face and neck, and can be used on the décolletage, hands, arms and knees, making it a complete rejuvenator. As an injectable treatment with one of the highest concentrations of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) that exists on the market, it’s known as "skin remodelling" or "bio-remodelling.” Rather than just plumping and filling wrinkles, it works with the slow release of HA to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin celebrated for improved skin tone, texture and hydration. This method also assists with lessening the appearance of fine lines to remodel "skin laxity" and combat "crepiness". What beautiful benefits! More is more