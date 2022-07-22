International buyers are sourcing local product at Decorex Joburg

Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 28-31 July 2022, Decorex Joburg – which incorporates 100% Design Africa presented by ASUS - is attracting a high level of attendance from both local and international trade guests.

An inward trade mission will see 15 guests from 6 African countries attending the show at the invitation of the Decorex Africa portfolio and RX Africa, the organizers of the event. The aim of the trade programme is to stimulate the local economy by facilitating access to exhibitors. “Matchmaking” sessions are available and set up at the request of trade guests. The international visitors who are part of the inward trade mission have been specially selected by the organisers. They demonstrate a high level of interest in sourcing local products and services and are attracted by the fact that Decorex Joburg is THE “must-see” of the country’s leading designers and service and solutions providers. Enhancing the reach and relevance of this event – an undeniable highlight of the decor and design calendar – is the inclusion of 100% Design Africa, the continent’s premier product design showcase.

In addition to its international cohort of buyers, the Decorex Africa portfolio runs a robust trade programme for local professionals. The trade programme is complimentary for all vetted and approved members of trade who register online to attend. Decision makers in the following industries qualify for participation: Retailers, Interior Designers, Decorators, Architects, Specifiers, Facility Managers, Spatial Planners, Hospitality Buyers, Corporate Procurement and Property Developers. Members of the trade may attend the show for free across all the days of the event. Once they are accredited as professionals, they will receive trade accreditation passes that will allow exhibitors to identify them. The show first opens on Thursday, 28 July and both the Thursday and Friday, 29 July are earmarked as targeted trade days. The show is also open over the weekend to accommodate those trade guests who cannot come through during the week. Members of the public are welcome during any of the show opening times, and there is much to see, source and procure, whether you’re a professional or otherwise.

There are ample restaurants and cafes, and a Trade VIP Lounge area for meetings. There are over 400 exhibitors who signed up for the show and they are thematically clustered in order to make it easier for professionals to find what they are after. The Decor Hall is located on level 5 and comprises exhibitors who specialize in decorative solutions for the home. The Build Hall is located on level -2 and is curated by architect Theo Bothma. Here you can find a range of construction and surfacing solutions. 100% Design Africa presented by ASUS, which forms part of the Decorex Africa portfolio, can be found on level 2. This is a curated showcase by Bielle Bellingham and presents local product designs by a range of exhibitors. It also includes special feature stands such as 100% Chair, 100% Weave and 100% Radical Transparency. The Kitchen & Bathroom Hall is on level 0.

On each level, and for each hall, there is a lineup of exciting features and pause moments that have been especially designed to attract, stimulate and inspire members of the trade, enhancing their overall experience of the event. These highlights are clearly signposted at the entrance to each hall to make wayfinding easier. Decorex Joburg is open on the following days: Thursday 10h00 – 18h00

Friday 10h00 – 18h00 Saturday 10h00 – 18h00 Sunday 10h00 – 17h00

For more information on Trade Registration visit: www.decorex.co.za/joburg/en-gb/trade-visitor.html. For general info visit: www.decorex.co.za. Follow Decorex on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/decorexafrica/ - @decorexafrica Twitter: https://twitter.com/decorexSA - @decorexSA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decorexafrica/ - @decorexafrica