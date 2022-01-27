Is plant-based food expensive?

There is a common misconception that eating healthier and transitioning to a plant-based diet is expensive. While it’s true that some specialty foods can be more expensive, it really comes down to your approach.

Let's break it down Studies have shown that those who are on a plant-based diet actually spend about R366 less on food a week when compared to meat-eaters. The plant-based proteins available are a lot more diverse (think beans, lentils, chickpeas as well as a wide variety of meat alternatives) so it really is possible to design your plant-based meals around your budget. This means not only is plant-based good for the planet, but it can also be good for your pocket, too.

The easiest and most cost-effective way to be plant-based is by going back to basics. Stick to vegetables, beans, lentils and chickpeas and then enjoy your traditional favourites with Fry’s amazing swops and alternatives. You can still enjoy boerewors, mince, meat balls, chicken nuggets and burgers at less than meat prices. We LOVE the Big Fry Boerie with Polenta and Roasted Red Pepper Salsa!

Get creative Being a conscious consumer is FUN! Fry’s offers a jaw-dropping, yet affordable range of products that have changed the plant-based game. Meals and snacks can now be super affordable with delicious plant-based sausages, nuggets, sizzling burgers, plant-based meatballs, and more. If the kitchen is not your friend, it pays to know that Fry’s has an index of easy, FREE recipes. Also, the Veganuary Facebook page is very resourceful and is packed with like-minded people sharing their recipes, tips and tricks!

Affordable meals you could create using Fry’s ingredients are: No-Meat Balls. Cook up a spicy and saucy pasta! Or go local by making a Boerie and Pap using the Fry’s Big Fry Boerie.