"Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well.” A timeless quote by Vivienne Westwood that can apply to any season and now more than ever. The summer dress is a staple for the warmer seasons. It’s easy to wear, breathable when the temperatures are scorching and can work with almost any shoe or accessory. StyleMode has a plethora of dresses for any occasion and in a range of sizes. Have a look at what’ll be on your wish list for the season ahead.

Maxi dresses are such a favourite with the fashion-forward crowd because the longer length can be flattering on pretty much any size or height. If you’re into wearing more modest fashion, a maxi dress can be layered with a crisp white shirt or t-shirt. Pastel tones are a Spring/Summer favourite and the Tie Detail Maxi Dress comes in a icy blue shade with a fit and flare. Show off those gorgeous collarbones with Off the Shoulder Dress in on-trend sage or be pretty in salmon pink with the Luxe Pintuck Maxi. This picnic-chic dress is perfect for anyone wanting to try those puff sleeve dresses but don’t necessarily want to show off their legs. And if you do want to flaunt your pins, the Puff Sleeve Mini Dress is your best bet. It’s summer dress season at StyleMode