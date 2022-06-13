It’s time to break up with your old air fryer!

Catch your breath South Africa as a new generation of air fryers has just landed on our shores. The Instant Vortex Plus ClearCook range is delivering all the crisp you can crunch on.

Instant® Vortex ClearCook™ DUAL air fryer, with 7.6L capacity, is the only two-drawer air fryer in South Africa with see-through windows. Watch the revolutionary EvenCrisp™ technology at work as it turns your favourite meals into healthy, tasty gourmet dishes.. Use SyncFinish™ to automatically make sure that both drawers cook to perfection at the same time… and, just like that, dinner is done!

Instant® Vortex ClearCook™ DUAL air fryer, with 7.6L capacity Features: Each 3.8L drawer features the new edge-to-edge, see-through ClearCook window with an internal light, so one can check on the cooking progress without continuously opening the drawers and losing heat. The drawers are big enough to complete a family meal for four or to cook in bulk

