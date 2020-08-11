J.C. Le Roux raises a toast to the women worth popping to

This Women’s Month The House of J.C. Le Roux encourages consumers to celebrate the special women in their lives who have helped shape them into the strong, inspiring, vibrant people they are today. That is why The House of J.C. Le Roux, South Africa’s leading sparkling wine producer, has partnered with IOL and the African News Agency in the #SheIsMyRock campaign. The campaign calls on the public to nominate women who embody the spirit of the women who took part in the 1956 march on the Union Buildings and their legacy of You Strike a Woman, Your strike a rock. Your submission will gain you an entry into our weekly draw. As one of the proud sponsors of the #SheIsMyRock competition, J.C. Le Roux is giving away 5 prize hampers to the value of R1000, which includes a bottle of J.C. Le Roux Non-Alcoholic bubbly in a personalised gift box as well as your choice of two Netflorist hampers containing a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, sweet treats and decadent Charlotte Rhys products – the ultimate pamper. The House of J.C. Le Roux’s vivacious Non-Alcoholic Sparkling range consists of J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette and Le Domaine Non-Alcoholic bubbly, both made with the same care and dedication as the J.C. Le Roux Vivante Sparkling range.

The La Fleurette Non-Alcoholic Sparkling variant has a beautifully distinct blush pink colour and entices all the senses. It reveals fruity flavours with hints of strawberry and plum. The balance of freshness and sweetness typical of the original J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette is pure delight.

The Le Domaine Non- Alcoholic bubbly is an enchanting sparkling white that comes alive on the palate. It has all the finesse, crisp freshness and gentle sweetness of J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine, but in a Non- Alcoholic alternative that allows you to enjoy your favourite bubbly for longer.

To maintain the flavour profile of J.C. Le Roux’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling variants the alcohol is removed once fermentation is complete leaving trace elements of alcohol containing less than 0,5% volume.

As with J.C Le Roux’s entire range, the grapes of the de-alcoholised Sparkling variants are carefully harvested by hand and each bottle is crafted with the same dedication that goes into every drop of J.C Le Roux. Like their alcoholised counterparts, both the La Fleurette Non-Alcoholic and Le Domaine Non-Alcoholic are extremely versatile and pair well with most meals and all occasions.

J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette Non-Alcoholic and J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine Non- Alcoholic Sparkling variants are both sold by leading retailers nationwide for only R79.95

To learn more about J.C. Le Roux Non-Alcoholic variants, follow J.C. Le Roux on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and look out for the hashtags #JustCelebrate ; #StaySafe ; #BeResponsible

To enter the #SheIsMyRock competition, email us at [email protected] or WhatsApp to 074 557 3535, include a picture of the inspirational woman in your life and tell us why she is your rock. Text, audio and video entries will be accepted.