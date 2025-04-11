Join the MySteri van mystery tour in Cape Town

Following last week’s unidentified object appearing at the foot of the V&A Clock Tower, the unclaimed bottle was sparking curiosity and conspiracy theories. Was it a UFO? A pop-up art piece? A secret experiment? Since then, new information has emerged. Now that Steri Stumpie has officially claimed the object, we know that it was all part of a flavour-fuelled launch for their new MySteri variant.

But if you thought the mystery ended there, think again. The crash was just the beginning. The Two Oceans Marathon isn’t the only thing on the run – chase the MySteri van, taste the product and unlock the Mysteri! The MySteri is on the Move The story is now quite literally on the move, with a fully branded Steri mobile van making its way around Cape Town every weekend. Our sources tell us that its next stops are as follows: Saturday 12 April: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre

Saturday 26 April: Eden on the Bay

Saturday 3 May: Camps Bay

Sunday 4 May: Llandudno When you find it, you’ll have the chance to take part in the MySteri Quiz Game Show where you’ll have to guess flavour profiles, decode cryptic clues, and prove your dairy IQ. It’s part treasure hunt, part tasting, part fever dream and there are, of course, amazing prizes up for grabs. If you manage to track down the MySteri van, you could win some cool Mysteri prizes.

And for those simply there for the good stuff? Thousands of MySteri samples are being handed out so you can try to #SolveTheMySteri. The MySteri van Steri Stumpie is daring the public to find the van or head in-store, buy the Mysteri product, taste it and make their best guess by entering the big competition (see in-stores or socials for more details). What is the flavour? Sweet? Familiar? Slightly weird in a good way? Only your tastebuds can tell, and your guess might just win you a prize. The original MySteri van crash site at the V&A Clock Tower. Meanwhile, the original crash site at the V&A Clock Tower is still intact. It’s still glowing, still smoking, and still mildly upsetting one particularly territorial seagull. So, is the mystery solved? Not quite.