K-Way launches MMXXI, a limited-edition streetwear range

Cape Union Mart, a leading name in adventure and activewear, introduced its exclusive MMXXI (pronounced Mixxy) capsule range and references the Roman numerals for 2021.

The style on the streets has changed. Women are wearing leggings, crop tops and sports bras, men are spotted in sweatpants, hoodies and sneakers.

Wearing casual but stylish outfits for nearly every occasion and implementing a sporty lifestyle is not only a common practice but a continuously growing market segment of the fashion industry today.

Get the look with the exclusive MMXXI capsule range. Picture: Supplied

This new range is an edgier streetwear collection geared towards younger Millennials and Gen-Zs.

Inspired by K-Way, this limited-edition range is a real game-changer for the brand. While Cape Union Mart has always focused on inclusive and comfortable activewear, this is their first foray into edgier streetwear geared towards a younger market.

The global coronavirus pandemic has also dramatically shifted the way we dress.

While industry trends direct towards an increased demand for comfortable but fashionable outdoor or athleisure, as people found themselves in need of variety in what they had to wear almost every day during the lockdown, some are coming to terms with the changing definition of who they are, and what their wardrobes mean to them.

More designs from the exclusive MMXXI capsule range. Picture: Supplied

Created by merchandise designers Iska Jordaan and Anri Venter, this exclusive Cape Union Mart collection is geared towards the new age of explorers; individuals who seek adventure in all environments.

Inspired by the streets but made for the outdoors, from urban explorations to nature trails, the MMXXI collection provides style, form and function.

This certainly ties into what today’s young people value in clothing, which is comfort, freedom, function and individuality.

According to Martine Vogelman, Group Brand Strategic Director at Cape Union Mart: “This younger generation takes pride in how they show up as it represents how far they can go. They firmly believe that everyone should have the freedom to wear what they want, and that makes them feel comfortable and relaxed all day.

Exclusive MMXXI capsule range. Picture: Supplied

“To them, adventuring is not limited to the great outdoors. They are constantly on the go, moving, discovering and exploring. They want to be noticed for the ideals they share and the clothes they wear. It’s all about building the only new currency that matters – street credibility and culture. This has, of course, impacted many industries, from food to fashion. Thanks to Gen Z, things are changing, and changing fast.”

Watch the video below to see more: