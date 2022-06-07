Keep healthy and fit this winter with online retailer Loot.co.za

Maintaining good health requires smart lifestyle choices. A healthy diet is rich in fibre, whole grains, fresh fruit, and vegetables and so much more! Online retailer Loot.co.za has a great selection of products to keep you healthy and fit.

Health supplements Looking after your joints and bones are essential in maintaining good health as we age. MenaCal. 7 - Bone Health Supplement supports the bones with calcium, vitamin K2 and Vitamin D3 for effective calcium utilisation and absorption. Magnesium is a mineral that is present in all cells in the body, playing a role in many physiological processes. It promotes the utilisation of energy in the muscles, reducing tiredness and fatigue and contributes to normal muscle and nervous system function. SOLAL®’s Magnesium Glycinate supplement is bound to the amino acid glycine for improved effectiveness and absorption.

The Nutritech® HEAVY-DUTY NT WHEY™ formula is designed to promote strength, endurance, power, and recovery after sports. It mixes easily and is fast absorbing making it perfect for drinking after your workout. The formula is free of soy, with 23 grams of premium protein sourced from grass-fed dairy. Beauty from Loot Keep your locks looking gorgeous with the Parlux ADVANCE® Light Professional hair dryer. On sale now for R1,899, save R566.

Our salon-grade professional Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner 750ml Twin Pack will not only save you money, but also your damaged hair. Take advantage of this special now! If you’re looking for a lightweight, oil-free and quick-absorbing formula to drench your skin with long-lasting moisture then Elizabeth Arden New York Skin Illuminating Brightening Hydragel Cream is the answer. The advanced hydration delivery system of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C & SpectraBrightTM helps fight the appearance of dark spots & excess pigmentation, promoting a smoother, more even toned and luminous looking complexion. Sometimes we let ourselves go in winter. Be sure to maintain yourself and keep hair free with Veet’s Sensitive Touch Electric Trimmer. It gently removes and trims hair from small and delicate areas.

Keep warm and relaxed If you suffer from cold feet, then a washable electric foot warmer is just what you need. Custom-designed, it safely warms chilly toes and is portable, efficient, comfortable and cuddly. Reducing stress is another strategy that can help you stay healthy. The Homemark Remedy Health Air Compression Leg Massager promotes relaxation as it relaxes muscles, improves circulation, reduces swelling and helps Restless Leg Syndrome. The 3 intensities ensure a comfortable massage experience.

It is also important for men to keep healthy and feel-good during winter. You can spoil and shop on Loot for dad this Father’s Day and get up to 80% off on all Men’s Fragrances. Tips to help you stay healthy in winter: In winter our skin is more sensitive, so if you have a skin condition like eczema or psoriasis be sure to avoid any irritants or allergens that can flare your condition.