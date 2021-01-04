Keep the holiday mood going with these summer styles from StyleMode

As the festive season draws to end and that back to work date looms large, keep that holiday feeling going a little longer with some bright prints and summery styles from new online fashion retailer StyleMode.co.za. From maxis to tunics, these dresses are comfortable and cool. Add a pair of heels or flats and you’re ready for another easy summer’s day, Ditsy Floral Print Midi Dress This red and white ditsy floral print midi dress from Stella Morgan features a short sleeve, round neck, front slit and back neck closure, ideal paired with heeled sandals. Kaleidescope Maxi Dress

This eye-catching printed Stella Morgan maxi dress is another stunning option for a summer’s day.

Strappy Broderie Anglaise Vest Dress

Pair this easy, breezy, pretty Broderie Angalise dress with flat or heeled sandals. Featuring front buttons, adjustable straps and a flattering back tie detail.

Haya Buckle Heel

Your perfect summer dress needs a perfect heel, like this flattering neutral-tone Haya heeled sandal from Miss Black with buckle closure. With an approximate heel height of 9.4cm, the sandal is also available in black.

Jamaica Open Toe Bow Sandal

The bling bow detail on these ViaBeach Jamaica jelly sandals lends a fun touch. Also available in Nude, Clear and Black.

Button Down Maxi Dress

This bold tropical printed maxi dress with a square neckline and puff sleeve is perfect dressed up or down.

3/4 Sleeve Tunic Dress

Slip into something loose and comfortable for a day next to the pool. Also available in other prints and plus size.

Top With Front Ties

Mode Curve's tie front kimono top will make any pair of jeans pop with its bright tones of red. Also available in regular size.

Miss Mode Short Strappy Tiered Dress

These tiered dresses are not only trending this season but also one our favourites for any occasion, wear it up or down and you will still look fab! Also available in khaki, black and plus size.

Strappy Midi Tiered Dress

Feel like sunshine wearing our tiered dress in a bold summer colour. Style it up with a wide brim tassel trim hat and sandals to complete the look.