Keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners this Winter

After 20 seasons and 14 years, the Kardashian-Jenners have not only served us drama and tea but have also been known for their trendy makeup products and iconic red carpet looks. Among these trends, these global reality stars have never had a dull fashion moment. From launching their fashion and beauty brands to fashionable Instagram feed posts, here’s what we can learn from the beauty and fashion moguls.

Photo by The Guardian on Pinterest These past ten years, we’ve seen the influential stars sport everything from cardigans to biker shorts. With millions of followers, the Kardashian-Jenners have sparked the social media craze popularizing essential fashion pieces such as hoodies, fashionable joggers and bodycon dresses. How to shop for winter basics