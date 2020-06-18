Keep your family warm, cosy and busy this winter

Winter is here and we are all feeling the chill. With lockdown still in place we have no choice but to stay at home, so why not make it as cosy and comfortable as possible.



If you don’t have a fireplace, one of the most cost-effective and safest ways of heating up your living space is with a gas heater. If you are fearful of gas, there is no need to be. The new gas heaters are super safe and some even have an oxygen depletion sensor to prevent gas asphyxiation when it senses low oxygen levels and a flame failure protection device that automatically switches the gas supply off in the event of the pilot flame going out.



Although you still can’t go out to your local restaurant or pub, you can enjoy dining al fresco or having a drink in your outside entertainment area by investing in an outdoor patio heater. This way you will still feel as if you are escaping from home.



There’s nothing better than slipping into a warm bed on a cold night. Now there’s a new take on the traditional hot water bottle - a rechargeable, fleece covered cordless heating pad that keeps the heat for up to 5 hours, so no more worries about leaking hot water bottles during the night.

We all know how stressful lockdown has been on our children. Now you can turn your existing TV into a smart TV with an Android TV Box and let the family enjoy hours of great entertainment. Just plug it into your TV and enjoy a variety of preloaded apps such as Showmax, Netflix, Kodi, YouTube and Playstore.

Spend family time together and get the kids to take a break from watching TV with a good old-fashioned 1000 piece puzzle.

Encourage younger kids to be creative in the kitchen by getting them a kitchen playset where they can learn about cooking, cleaning and sharing.

Now for a little self-indulgence - have you heard about the 24K gold face mask? The latest beauty craze is a peel-off 24-carat gold face mask that has anti-ageing benefits with the deep cleansing properties of a peel-off mask, leaving your skin nourished and luminous. It’s definitely something you will want to tell your friends about.

Finally winter is all about getting under the covers and curling up with a good book. Don’t miss Wilbur Smith’s latest novel - Call Of The Raven - which is the prequel to A Falcon Flies. This action-packed gripping adventure is guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours.