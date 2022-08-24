Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector

Media reports of the alleged fake KFC Quality Assurance Inspector first surfaced in 2019.

Published 1h ago

KFC has announced it will launch a private investigation to track down an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from KFC stores across South Africa.

Media reports of the alleged fake KFC Quality Assurance Inspector first surfaced in 2019. The incidents initially reported were believed to be urban legend. Subsequent social media coverage of the fake food inspector has led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators.

KFC has appointed Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi, to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector.

KFC is appealing to the public to help with this investigation. Any information can be shared via the 24-hour hotline 0872-40-67-24

