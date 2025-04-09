Kholeka Khoza: Advocating for Women in Film and Television

The South African film and television industry is enriched by individuals who not only push creative boundaries but also advocate for inclusivity and representation. One such pioneer is Kholeka “Koko”Khoza, a dedicated advocate for women in the industry and a dedicated member of Sisters Working in Film& Television (SWIFT).

SWIFT is a non-profit organisation committed to addressing gender inequality in the South African entertainment industry. It provides a platform for women to network, develop their skills, and advocate for fair and equal opportunities. Koko’s work with SWIFT has been instrumental in amplifying the voices of women filmmakers and ensuring that their contributions are recognised. With a passion for storytelling, Koko has carved a space for herself as a dynamic force in film and television. Her work extends beyond the screen—she continuously fights for safer work environments, equal pay, and greater opportunities for women in key industry roles. Her advocacy has not only inspired upcoming female filmmakers but has also contributed to tangible changes in the industry. As an alumnus of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), Koko refined her skills in storytelling, production, and directing. MTF provided her with valuable training and mentorship, further solidifying her position in the industry. The program allowed her to collaborate with top creatives across Africa, expanding her network and giving her the expertise to take on larger projects. During this time, she contributed to several notable local productions and live shows, including The Queen, Miss SA 2019, Silwerskermfees, and SWIFT’s #ThatsNotOkay campaign. Following her successful completion of the programme, she worked on an impressive lineup of projects such as Legacy S1 & S2, SAFTAS 15 & SAFTAS 16, DMVCAs, Real Housewives of Joburg S3, Unstoppable S1 & S2, Kings of Joburg S3, Tshepo 1 Million Campaign, Sleepmasters Commercial, Amandla Mobile Commercial, Disney 100 Concert, Earthshot Prize, Children of Blood & Bone, Family & Rugby, and a number of Mzansi Bioskops.

Kholeka “Koko” Khoza Koko got her first job on set during her second year of varsity, doing continuity for It’s Okay, We’re Family(Endemol Productions) and Guilt (Coal Stove Pictures). In her final year of varsity, she juggled writing and directing her final year grad film, school and working on set for Coal Stove Pictures on a more permanent position between being a second AD and production assistant for the first ever Ndebele series titled: Ikani. She also assisted on the award-winning film; Letters of Hope (Trial by Media); which was written and produced by her Scriptwriting lecturer. After graduating at City Varsity Koko went on to work at Urban Brew Studios for Makoti S1 and then left to work at Bloom & Stone, both companies as a production assistant. Kholeka's trajectory serves as a beacon for many young South Africans aspiring to make their mark in media. Her journey underscores the importance of resilience, continuous learning, and the courage to embrace diverse opportunities. By sharing her experiences, she not only illuminates the path for others but also enriches the industry with her unique perspective and unwavering passion. Her impact on the industry is undeniable. As the fight for gender equality in the entertainment space continues, her work serves as both an inspiration and a testament to the power of advocacy. Through her relentless efforts, the future of South African film and television looks brighter and more inclusive than ever.