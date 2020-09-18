Koo is celebrating 80 years of spreading joy and everyone is invited to join

80 years later, the brand celebrates its momentous milestone of being part of the South African heritage and ‘Everyone Is Invited’. This year’s unfortunate turn of events has seen many South Africans miss out on marking celebratory moments and honouring special occasions with loved ones, and with its newest campaign, KOO promises to bring great joy and all the reasons to celebrate to consumers. This Heritage Month, the brand aspires to bring together South Africans from all walks of life through the #Koo80thBirthday month-long celebration which promises to spread some much-needed cheer, from weekly giveaways and virtual moments of connection over KOO meals and ‘Everyone Is Invited’. “The mandate for the #EveryoneIsInvited campaign is to celebrate 80 years of KOO goodness and do so by honouring our loyal consumers by bringing the festivities to them by means of weekly giveaways online and an entertaining virtual celebration. We wanted to find a way of making everyday occasions and connection moments possible for South Africans who have missed out on celebrating milestones as well as sharing special moments with their family and friends.

On the 26th of September 2020 South Africa is invited to join in KOO’s virtual Birthday lunch to commemorate their 80th Birthday.

The #EveryoneIsInvited campaign is set bring back the cheer and excitement we’ve missed out on during these unprecedented times.” says Marketing Manager, Neo Dikamotse.

To celebrate this milestone the brand partnered with renowned foodie and South Africa’s very own culinary princess, Lorna Maseko, who with her versatile cooking skills and unique ability to spruce up even the simplest meals resonates so well with the KOO brand offering.

Lorna Maseko shared that, “The partnership with KOO is the ideal opportunity to join an amazing brand to spread warmth and love during these trying times. Shared moments and good food is the perfect combination – as a cook I am always exploring and trying out various new things and I have missed sharing them with my loved ones.

When KOO shared their mandate for the #EveryoneIsInvited campaign with me, I knew that after such tough times I wanted to be part of bringing back the excitement and cheer to South Africans.”

Being a brand that is entrenched in South African culture and truly conscious of the challenges the country has faced the partnership extended to ensuring we support local businesses and creatives. KOO further collaborated with the best-selling author and chef, Mogau Seshoene, famously known as “The Lazy Makoti”, self-taught chef and businesswoman Neo Nontso, known as Dine With Neo, as well as Themba Gwejela of Mr. Gwej’s Kitchen to mention a few, who will help the brand spread the love.

To further enhance the campaign, KOO tapped into famed denim designer, Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans, to custom design bespoke KOO denim aprons that will be gifted to lucky fans through various platforms.

The virtual experience will be hosted by Lorna Maseko, who will keep viewers entertained by whipping up a delectable twist to local cuisine, bring together families to connect and celebrate over KOO food moments. Viewers will also be treated to entertainment to get everyone dancing and celebrating from the comfort of their homes.

“Like our country of birth, we are a rainbow brand for a Rainbow nation – reflecting the flavours and tastes of our diverse nation. We will be using our 80th birthday as a platform to celebrate our Heritage and diverse consumer base.

The idea behind the #EveryoneIsInvited campaign is to ensure that no one gets left behind with all the excitement we have lined up this month leading up to the main event where we will host a virtual celebration of KOO’s 80th birthday.” Concludes Neo.

Stay tuned to all KOO’s social media pages and join in on the #KOO80thBirthday cheers by following KOO on social media and follow the official hashtag #EveryoneIsInvited to engage with the brand and stand a chance to win exciting some hampers.

